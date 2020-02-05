Newark, NJ, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global dairy processing equipment market is expected to grow from USD 7.63 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.42 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Increase in production & consumption of dairy products, high demand for dairy products, the innovations in the packaging industry, reduction in raw material costs, the increasing number of processing plants, and high demand for better operational efficiency are the factors fuelling the dairy processing equipment market.

Milk is considered to be a nutritious food product that is highly perishable but is a good medium for the growth of microorganisms. Dairy processing equipment is used to preserve milk for a longer period, thereby, reducing the chances of food-borne diseases. These equipment are widely used to process milk and production of various milk products such as butter, cream, yogurt, cheese, and others. This processing equipment is used worldwide in the dairy industries to meet out the consumer’s demand for nutritional and packaged dairy products. The shift of preferences from raw milk to processed milk has also created off-farm jobs such as marketing, the collection of milk, transportation, and processing of milk. For instance, in March 2017, Tetra Pak (Switzerland) acquired Johnson Industries International (US), which specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of equipment and lines to produce mozzarella cheese. This acquisition seeks to expand the company’s cheese technology portfolio.

Soaring consumption & production of dairy products, increasing demand for dairy products and innovations in the packaging industry are some of the driving forces. Also, a reduction in raw material costs, an increasing number of processing plants and high demand for better operational efficiency are also fuelling the growth of the market. But lengthy replacement life and a high amount of waste generated in dairy processing restrict the market growth. However, dairy processors require after-sales services to improve operational efficiencies which is expected to pose lucrative opportunities in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global dairy processing equipment market include Feldmeier Equipment Inc., DCI Inc., Indian Dairy Equipment Co., Reliable Milking Systems Inc., Genemco Inc., Admix Inc., Dairy Creations Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Ivarson Inc., Kimaco Inc., SSP Pvt Ltd., A&B Process Systems Corp., Robert Reiser & Co. Inc., Western Dairy Research Inc., Agrometal Ltd., Automated Dairy Systems, Marlen Research Corp., Stephen Machinary Corp., and Alfa Laval Inc among others. To enhance their market position in the global Dairy Processing Equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, In October 2018, The Krones Group (Germany) acquired W.M Sprinkman Corporation (US), a company that provides engineered food & beverage processing equipment, specialized in the dairy and brewing industries.

The pasteurizers segment is dominating the market with the highest share 29.40% in 2017.

The type segment is classified pasteurizers, homogenizers, mixers, and blenders, separators, evaporators & dryers, membrane filtration equipment and others. The pasteurizers segment is dominating the market in 2017. It is attributed to the use of pasteurization process in various applications of dairy processing. Pasteurization is a critical stage in dairy processing, which is used to kill the pathogens in the milk and milk products during the process, thereby, enhancing the shelf life of products. The dairy processing industry is focusing on identifying energy-efficient technologies for minimizing the costs associated with pasteurization.

The semi-automatic segment valued around USD 2.44 Billion in 2017.

Operation segment is divided into segments such as automatic and semi-automatic. The semi-automatic segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017. Semi-Automatic pasteurizing systems helps in fulfilling and meeting out the dairy requirements in urban and semi-urban areas.

The processed milk segment is dominating the market with the highest share 63.40% in 2017.

Application segment includes processed milk, fresh dairy products, butter & buttermilk, cheese, milk powder and protein ingredients. The processed milk segment is dominating the market in 2017. The milk produced using the method of pasteurization is called processed milk, and the same is then packaged under near-sterile conditions, which make it impossible for milk spoiling bacteria to contaminate the milk and milk products. The preparation of processed milk requires the use of pasteurizers, homogenizers, and separators. The increasing food safety concerns among consumers has led to an increase in demand for processed milk.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia- Pacific region dominated the global dairy processing equipment market with USD 3.22 Billion in 2017 where as the North America rapidly growing region in the market. Asia- Pacific is dominating region major imports of dairy products. China acts as a lucrative market for international dairy processors benefitting from the increasing consumer demand that may drive the global dairy processing equipment market in the coming years. Also, the rising disposable income, increase in population and technological advancements has led to increase in demand of the market. North America is witnessing a high demand growth. The U.S. dairy industry has experienced some major change over the past few years as the consumption of processed milk products is increasing significantly and production of the same is declining. Moreover, reduction in cow number and increasing per capita consumption of milk are some of the major challenges witnesses by the country.

About the report:

The global Dairy Processing Equipment market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

