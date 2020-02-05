Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This congress aims to bring academicians, researchers and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to address the latest updates in development of CAR-T cell therapy, monoclonal antibody & Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.



The congress would also focus on various combination strategies, brain-storming on cancer biomarker and vaccine research, collaborating on pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, and personalized cancer immunotherapy



Key Highlights

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations

Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)

Monoclonal Antibody & Cellular Therapy

Neoantigens in personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines

Developments in CAR-T Cellular Therapy

Oncolytic Viral Therapy & Personalized Medicine

Engineering Cellular Therapies Beyond Traditional Tumor Antigens

Combination Therapies in I/O

What makes I-O transformative? Innovative approaches in patient selection, use of combinations, and sequencing of therapies lead to more patients benefitting from I-O therapy, expanding its potential impact and this also makes it more promising - from the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results.

The rapid development of immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies has transformed the treatment landscape and brightened the long-term outlook for many patients with advanced cancer.



Why Attend?

Exclusive conference to learn about antibodies, cellular therapy and immune-checkpoint research under one roof

Find out new case studies of immune-oncology projects in development

Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you

Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development

Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology

Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Sessions

Speakers



Dave Wustrow: Senior VP Discovery and Preclinical Development, RAPT Therapeutics

Darrell Borger: Associate Director, Translational Sciences, ODDU, Takeda

Robert Petit: Chief Scientific Officer, Carisma Therapeutics

Nuzhat Pathan: Director, Early Development, Translational and Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer

Philip Arlen: Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Diverse Biotech

Nathaniel Wang: Oncology Vaccines Project Leader, Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson

Shailesh Maingi: Founder and CEO, Kineticos Life Sciences

Soldano Ferrone: Professor of Surgery, Harvard University, USA

