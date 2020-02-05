Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This congress aims to bring academicians, researchers and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to address the latest updates in development of CAR-T cell therapy, monoclonal antibody & Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.
The congress would also focus on various combination strategies, brain-storming on cancer biomarker and vaccine research, collaborating on pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, and personalized cancer immunotherapy
Key Highlights
What makes I-O transformative? Innovative approaches in patient selection, use of combinations, and sequencing of therapies lead to more patients benefitting from I-O therapy, expanding its potential impact and this also makes it more promising - from the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results.
The rapid development of immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies has transformed the treatment landscape and brightened the long-term outlook for many patients with advanced cancer.
Why Attend?
Speakers
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vcsad
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
