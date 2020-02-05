We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Sbanken ASA's Q4 2019 report on Friday 14 February 2020 at 08.30 CET.

Quarterly Earnings Release: Friday 14 February 2020 at 07.00 CET.

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on the investor relations pages at sbanken.no/ir

Results presentation:

Time: Friday 14 February 2020 at 08.30 CET

Location: Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, 0125 Oslo

The presentation will be webcasted live at: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200214_8/

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Øyvind Thomassen and CFO Henning Nordgulen. A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after the live webcast has ended.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Hatletveit, Investor Relations, +47 959 40 045

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act