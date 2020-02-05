Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composites Materials in Tooling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Composite materials in the tooling market are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of composite materials in the tooling market looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, automotive, aerospace, marine, consumer goods, and construction industry. The major drivers for this market increase in demand for lightweight tools, decrease in lead time for part manufacturing, and increasing penetration of composite tooling in various end use industries.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of composites materials in tooling industry, includes increased use of metal/composites combination materials for tooling.



The study includes the composites materials in tooling market size and forecast of composite materials in the tooling market through 2025, segmented by application, raw material, material form, and the region.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that the glass fiber-based composites tools will remain the largest material segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Within this market, wind energy will remain the largest application for the composites tools market due to increasing wind MW installation in the US and Asia-Pacific region and an increase in the length of the blade. Composite tools for aerospace application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Composite tools provide lightweight, dimensionally accurate, and affordable tooling for various applications in aerospace, such as primary and secondary structure.



North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in wind energy, aerospace, and marine industry.



Some of the composite materials of tooling companies profiled in this report include Gurit, Solvey cytec, Hexcel Corporation, Airtech Advanced Materials Group, and Toray and others.



Some features of the report include:



Market size estimates: Composites materials in tooling market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Composites materials in tooling market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Composites materials in tooling market size by various applications such as application, raw material, and material form type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Composites materials in tooling market size by various applications such as application, raw material, and material form type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Composites materials in tooling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Composites materials in tooling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composites materials in the tooling market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composites materials in the tooling market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composites materials in the tooling market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composites materials in the tooling market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth areas of composite materials in the tooling market by application (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, construction, consumer goods, and others), raw material (glass fiber, carbon fiber, epoxy, BMI, and others), material form (fabric and prepreg), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q2. Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of composite materials in the tooling market?

Q5. What are the business risks and competitive threats of composite materials in the tooling market?

Q6. What are the emerging trends of composite materials in the tooling market and the reasons behind them?

Q7. What are some changing demands of customers of composite materials in the tooling market?

Q8. What are the new developments of composite materials in the tooling market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q9. Who are the major players of composite materials in the tooling market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q10. What are some of the competitive products of composite materials in the tooling market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q11. What M&A activities have transpired in the last 5 years of composite materials in the tooling market and how have they affected the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Composites Tooling Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Composites Tooling Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Marine

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Aerospace

3.3.5: Construction

3.3.6: Consumer Goods

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Composites Materials in Tooling Market by Material Form

3.5: Composites Materials in Tooling Market by Raw Material

3.5.1: Composites Materials in Tooling Market by Fiber

3.5.2: Composites Materials in Tooling Market by Resin



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Composites Materials in Tooling Market by Region

4.2: North American Composites Materials in Tooling Market

4.3: European Composites Materials in Tooling Market

4.4: APAC Composites Materials in Tooling Market

4.5: RoW Composites Materials in Tooling Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Composites Materials in Tooling Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Composites Materials in Tooling Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Composites Materials in Tooling Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Composites Materials in Tooling Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Toray Industries Inc.

7.2: Hexcel Corporation

7.3: Trelleborg AB

7.4: Cytec Solvay Group

7.5: Airtech Advanced Materials Group



