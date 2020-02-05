Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market registered revenues of about $200 million in 2019, growing at an average rate of 9% year-on-year. The objective of this Radar is to identify the key companies, their success factors, and opportunities for growth. The study compares different companies on a Growth Index and Innovation Index.
5G is expected to fuel demand for OTDRs with growth in all form factors including handheld, portable, and benchtop instruments. OTDR is also the fastest-growing segment in the overall fiber optic test equipment (FOTE) market. There is immense growth opportunity from all geographic locations with Tier I vendors selling both directly and indirectly in all major countries across the globe.
The companies analyzed in this report include AFL, Aishwarya Technologies, Anritsu, EXFO, Fluke Networks, GAO Tek, IDEAL Networks, INNO Instruments, Photon Kinetics, ShinewayTech, VeEX Inc., VIAVI, and Yokogawa.
The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders, predominantly in the Innovation Index for this market, are recognized as best practice recipients.
Key Topics Covered
Industry Overview
The Radar - Global Optical Time Domain Reflectometer Market
C2A - Market Participant Profiles
The Last Word
About The Radar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zshbu
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
