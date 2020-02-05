Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Boat Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market was worth US$ 4.49 Bn in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 12.32 Bn by 2027.
Advancement in battery technology and decreasing battery prices is fueling the market growth
High pollution rate of gasoline-powered combustion boat and rising fuel prices have shifted the priority of boat manufacturers to battery technology. Advancement in battery technology that offers longer run-time and higher speed is driving the demand for the Electric Boat market, worldwide. In addition, noteworthy advantages offered by Electric Boat such as noiseless, smokeless, less vibration and less engine maintenance than the combustion boat helped the market to grow considerably.
In contradiction to the above-mentioned specifics, Electric Boat failed to become superior to combustion boats. Factors such as limited range or runtime of Electric Boat, longer time to charge a battery and high cost of Electric Boat compare to combustion boats expected to obstruct the market growth.
The overall Electric Boat market is fairly competitive in nature. The market players are more focused on launching new E-boats that have longer range and higher speed than currently available boats in the market.
Industrial Developments
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global EB Market
2.2. Global EB Market, by Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global EB Market, by Battery Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global EB Market, by Runtime, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.5. Global EB Market, by Passenger Capacity, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.6. Global EB Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global Electric Boat (EB) Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Electric Boat (EB) Market, by Type , 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Hybrid
4.3. Pure Electric
5. Global Electric Boat (EB) Market, by Battery Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Lithium-ion
5.3. Lead Acid
5.4. Nickel-based
6. Global Electric Boat (EB) Market, by Runtime, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Less than 7 hours
6.3. 7 to 12 hours
6.4. More than 12 hours
7. Global Electric Boat (EB) Market, by Passenger Capacity, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. Less than 10 Passengers
7.3. 10 to 25 Passengers
7.4. More than 25 Passengers
8. North America Electric Boat (EB) Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)
9. Europe Electric Boat (EB) Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)
10. Asia-Pacific Electric Boat (EB) Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)
11. Rest of the World Electric Boat (EB) Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)
12. Company Profiles
12.1. General Dynamics Electric Boat
12.2. ElectraCraft Boats
12.3. Canadian Electric Boat Co.
12.4. Grove Boats S.A.
12.5. Duffy Electric Boat Company
12.6. Torqeedo GmbH
12.7. Boote Marian GmbH
12.8. Naviwatt
12.9. Ruban Bleu
12.10. Alfastreet Marine
