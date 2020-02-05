Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water-Soluble Packaging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The water-soluble packaging market was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Elevated environmental concerns to depress the use of plastic worldwide will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period
Increasing awareness about the side effects of single-use plastic and reliability associated with water-soluble plastic is a noticeable factor driving the growth of the market. Water-soluble packaging is safe for the Styrofoam of agricultural chemicals and chlorine products thereby, eliminating danger while inhaling or using the products. Additionally, wide acceptance in the applications of water-soluble packaging across industries such as paper, textiles, electronics and personal care is one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market.
Multiplying consumer concerns will ramble the water-soluble packaging market
Consumers nowadays are aware of waste and want less of it. Water-soluble packaging is manufactured from the sugar in cornstarch and microorganisms derived from oxygen and nitrogen. Thereby, diminishes the waste by minimizing the units of concentrated products, unlike traditional packaging. Water-soluble packaging is a bioplastic that allows less greenhouse gas emission when they break down and allows less environmental damage.
Top manufacturers in the water-soluble packaging industry are mainly focusing on new product launches and mergers.
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market
2.2. Global WSP Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global WSP Market, by Solubility Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global WSP Market, by Raw Material, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.5. Global WSP Market, by Applications, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.6. Global WSP Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global WSP Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market, by Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Pouches
4.3. Bags
4.4. Films
4.5. Others (Capsules & Pods)
5. Global Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market, by Solubility Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Hot Water Soluble
5.3. Cold Water Soluble
5.4. Others
6. Global Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market, by Raw Material, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Fibers
6.3. Polymers
6.4. Surfactants
7. Global Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. Industrial
7.3. Residential
8. North America Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
9. Europe Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
10. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
11. Rest of the World Water Soluble Packaging (WSP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
12. Company Profiles
12.1. Lithey Inc.
12.2. Mondi
12.3. Kuraray Co. Ltd.
12.4. AICELLO Corporation
12.5. Aquapak
12.6. PACKSPEC
12.7. Watson Inc.
12.8. Arrow GreenTech Ltd.
12.9. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America
12.10. PRODOTTI
