EVEON positions itself as a key player to make easily accessible new molecules, particularly biologics, to the largest number of people. EVEON also enables administration methods that make life easier for patients by contributing to new care pathways. The challenges induced by healthcare reimbursement systems can be reduced by medical devices more innovative and adapted for patients and healthcare professionals.

EVEON focuses on the design, development and industrialization, with its partners of the JBT HubUp alliance, of upgraded medical devices for both drug preparation and drug delivery. EVEON offers tailor-made solutions for applications at home or in a medical environment, based on a unique technology platform Intuity®. Safety and ease of use are the basis of its developments.

In 2019, EVEON produced the first functional models of Intuity® Ject, reaching a new stage in its development and growth. Different versions of this device are being prepared for reconstitution and injection of drugs. EVEON has also developed, based on its patented technologies, a new automated medical spray device, Intuity® Spray, for the delivery of high viscosity treatments through the respiratory, dermatological or oral routes. These devices are in addition to the Intuity® Mix device that allows the automatic reconstitution of lyophilized drugs.

At the end of 2019, Forbes magazine ranked EVEON 3rd most inventive company in France in the medical technologies category.

“In 2019, with the confidence of our customers and the mobilization of our teams and partners, we have reached new milestones and accelerated our developments. Thanks to these innovations, we are already planning new evolutions in 2020 for EVEON both in terms of technology and of overall performance." said Vincent TEMPELAERE, CEO of EVEON.