Blockchain has begun to come into its own in 2019.

In this study, we provide use cases and growth opportunities in 3 sectors: global payments, trade finance, and KYC/AML. These are 3 of the areas where Blockchain has been tested and leveraged with key use cases emerging in financial services; in particular, cross-border payments, and digital identification and verification. There have been use cases in smart contracts across multiple sectors; smart contracts have been especially effective in real estate, supply chain logistics, and law.



The number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in blockchain and cryptocurrency had a peak year in 2018. Year-over-year to date, the 2019 M&A count is only at 48% of 2018. In terms of value, 2019 is at 64% of the amount at the same time in 2018. The study also includes key findings and growth opportunities going forward. The interest in blockchain solutions as a means of reducing cost, improving efficiency, and increasing collaboration among private and public players is still growing in financial services. Establishing consortia and utilizing the services of large players like Hyperledger and Ethereum confirms this interest, even as smaller blockchain start-ups continue to emerge globally and make an impact.



Regulating blockchain is in development. There has been a significant advancement in the United States though; leading banks and blockchain fintechs are collaborating with regulators and experts to potentially influence future regulations. Currently, a majority of the states in the country have taken action to legislate cryptocurrency and/or blockchain. This lack of industry standards for the technology is one of the biggest concerns across industries in using blockchain.



Fintechs have been partnering with banks for several years. This cooperation will continue but there will also be consolidation; as start-ups develop and test new technologies, and grow their businesses, the larger companies will acquire them to utilize that technology.

The enthusiasm for blockchain and its promise is demonstrated in the annual global survey that the publisher conducts on the state of digital transformation in different industries. We found in that survey that the top 3 reasons banks, financial services companies, and insurance companies are investing in blockchain are: to improve the security of certain classes of data, enable systems with blockchain-specific capabilities, and to gain efficiencies in their external operating ecosystem. Financial companies identified the advantages they are already seeing from blockchain - it improves cost efficiency, enhances customer care, and facilitates further innovation.



Some of the strategic imperatives for financial services companies that are interested in transforming their operations with blockchain include education - internally and externally in their ecosystem; focus on customer expectations when developing technology; recognizing its advantages and what it enables, since it is only likely to continue to grow.

Companies Mentioned

Axoni

Cambridge Blockchain

Circle

Ethereum

Hyperledger

Ripple

SWIFT

Templum

TradeIX

Veem

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

About Blockchain

Blockchain Market Segmentation and Ecosystem

3. Current State of Blockchain in Financial Services

Blockchain in Financial Services - Market Size, Global

Blockchain in Financial Services - Market Size, US

Overview of Blockchain in Financial Services

Largest Financial Institutions are Among the Top Players in the Blockchain 50

First Consortia, then Universal Trade Network

Blockchain Consortia are Redefining the Blockchain Space

M&A Overview

Landscape Overview

Overview of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)

Smart Contracts

Role of Regulations - Outlook and Impact

Recent Initiatives in US Blockchain Regulation

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Trade Finance

Trade Finance is an Obvious Application for Blockchain

Using Blockchain in Trade Finance

DLT Emerging as a Critical Technology in Trade Finance

Example Market Initiatives

Key Disruptor Profile - TradeIX

Key Disruptor Profile - Axoni

5. Global Payments

Overview of Cross-Border Payments

The Status Quo Payment System and the Opportunity for Blockchain

Benefits of Blockchain in Global Payments

Example Market Initiatives

Key Disruptor Profile - Veem

Key Disruptor Profile - Circle

Ripple and SWIFT - Competition Fueling Innovation

6. KYC/AML Compliance

The Cost of KYC/AML

Preventing Money Laundering Through Collaboration

Blockchain - Uniquely Positioned to Improve KYC/AML

Example Market Initiatives

Potential DLT or Blockchain-enabled KYC Solution

Example Market Initiatives

Key Disruptor Profile - Templum

Key Disruptor Profile - Cambridge Blockchain

7. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity in Financial Services - Blockchain

Strategic Imperatives for Blockchain Companies

8. Current State of Digital Transformation

Global Survey Results - Digital Solutions: All Industries, 2019

US Survey Results - Digital Solutions and Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: All Industries, 2019

US Survey Results - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: All Industries, 2019

Global Survey Results - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: Banking/Finance/Insurance, 2019

US Survey Results - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: All Industries, 2019

Global Survey Results - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: Banking/Finance/Insurance, 2019

Global Survey Results - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: All Industries and Banking/Finance/Insurance, 2019

The Last Word - Predictions for Blockchain in Banking

9. Appendix

Additional Sources of Information on Fintech, Blockchain, and Financial Services

List of Exhibits

