TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces that it has launched its 2020 drilling program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. The 2020 drilling program is designed to: 1) expand gold mineralization in the down-dip and down-plunge extensions of the Surluga Deposit in the Jubilee Shear Zone beyond the footprint of the current resource, 2) expand gold mineralization in the Hornblende Shear Zone, adjoining and parallel to Surluga and 3) test the Jubilee Shear Zone extension south of the Parkhill Fault (see Figure 1).



Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine stated, "Our aim in 2020 will be to prove the extension of the Surluga Resource by proving its continuity at depth, expanding it laterally beyond the current footprint, and tying in newly discovered zones of gold mineralization. Since 2014, our exploration program has been focused on developing the Surluga Deposit and expanding the resource at the Wawa Gold Project. Thanks to aggressive drilling campaigns, we transformed the historic, low-grade resource on the property to a high-grade underground deposit. We now sit at 700,000 oz gold, both indicated and inferred for the combined Surluga Deposit and the Minto Mine South Deposit (a Red Pine discovery) at an average grade of more than 5 g/t1. Alamos’ strategic investment and commitment to support Red Pine’s continued development at the Wawa Gold project is a testament to our work and the tremendous potential ahead.”

Figure 1. Proposed 2020 drilling targets is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d63c900-bcdf-4602-8e09-a09285294ebd

Highlights from 2019

Alamos Gold becomes a Strategic Investor

Red Pine increases its ownership of the Wawa Gold Project to 64.5%

Red Pine issues an updated gold resource for the Wawa Gold Project

° 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category

° 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category



Red Pine makes several discoveries in the Wawa Gold Corridor:

° New high-grade zones discovered in the Surluga Deposit that include 3.7 g/t gold over 34.6 metres (true width) in SD-18-243A and 10.6 g/t gold over 12.7 metres in SD-18-255

° New structure containing 2 g/t gold over 11.28 metres, including 6.13 g/t gold over 3.15 metres discovered east of the Jubilee Shear Zone

° New structure containing 4.72 g/t gold over 2.77 metres discovered between the Jubilee and the Hornblende Shear Zone

° New higher-grade zone containing 5.13 g/t gold over 1.8 metres discovered in the Hornblende Shear Zone

° Gold mineralization in the Minto B Shear Zone extended with the intersection of 3.06 g/t gold over 2.02 metres and 1.88 g/t gold over 3.52 metres



Extension of higher-grade mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone:

° 5.21 g/t gold over 1 metre intersected in the down-dip extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone

2020 Exploration Targets on the Wawa Gold Project

Jubilee Shear Zone and Surluga Deposit

Red Pine’s 2020 exploration program in the Jubilee Shear Zone will target:

large drilling gaps (some exceeding 80 metres in width and covering a lateral extent of more than 150m) in the Jubilee Shear Zone that can host high-grade gold mineralization; the down-plunge extension of the three (3) main ore shoots so far identified in the Jubilee Shear Zone; the down-dip extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone with strategic fences of drill holes in order to discover new zones of high-grade mineralization.

Red Pine’s 2018 drilling showed that significant zones of gold mineralization can be discovered in the up- and down-plunge extensions of the known high-grade zones of the Surluga Deposit. For example, in a 150 metres drilling gap in the up-plunge extension of the Old Tom high-grade zone, Red Pine intersected 3.7 g/t gold over 34.6 metres (true width) in SD-18-243A (see March 1, 2019 news release). In the down-plunge extension of an initially poorly defined high-grade zone indicated by historic drilling, Red Pine discovered a significant zone of high-grade mineralization by intersecting 10.6 g/t gold over 12.7 metres (true width) in SD-18-255 (see March 4, 2019 news release). The results of the 2018 drilling program are highlighting the potential for discovery in the untested or sparsely tested down-plunge extensions of the high-grade zones of the Surluga Deposit in which approximately 1-1.5 km of plunge length remains to be tested with diamond drilling.

Drilling the deeper extension of Jubilee Shear Zone in 2019 revealed that gold mineralization extends at depth in the structure and that the potential exists to discover new zones of high-grade mineralization. This potential is supported by the deep drilling completed in 2007 in the Jubilee Shear Zone and the intersection in historical hole 07-391 of 11.4 g/t gold over 3.4 metres, including 120.9 g/t gold over 0.3 metres (MENDM assessment file 20000008756). These 2007 deep holes indicate continuity in the structure and that gold mineralization down to 700 metres below surface and 500 metres down-dip of the current resource boundary. As the intersection of 2 g/t gold over 11.28 metres, including 6.13 g/t gold over 3.15 metres, in hole SD-19-282 indicated, the holes targeting the deeper extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone also have favourable probabilities of discovering new mineralized structures east of the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Hornblende Shear Zone

Red Pine’s spaced drilling west of the Surluga Deposit, covering a strike length of 1 kilometre and down to 300 metres vertical depth, encountered significant zones of mineralization in the Hornblende Shear Zone and in satellite shear zones. This includes in the Hornblende Shear Zone higher grade mineralization (hole HS-15-31 – 5.61 g/t gold over 8.5 metres), broad zones of mineralization containing higher grade gold (hole SD-18-178 - 0.4 g/t gold over 73.8 metres, including 13 g/t gold over 1.08 metres), and also gold mineralization in many of the satellite shear zones located between the Jubilee and the Hornblende Shear Zone (hole SD-19-277 – 4.72 g/t gold over 2.77 metres). Red Pine’s diamond drilling completed so far in the Hornblende Shear Zone shows that the structure has good potential to host a gold resource and targeted drilling in the Hornblende Shear Zone in 2020 will help to further quantify that potential.

Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault

Red Pine’s fieldwork in 2019 confirmed that the Jubilee Shear Zone extends south of the Parkhill Fault, traced the structure over a strike length of approximately 1.5 kilometres and identified the area where the Grace Shear Zone intersect the Jubilee Shear Zone. The intersection of the Grace and Jubilee shear zones defines a significant exploration target. The Grace Shear Zone is interpreted to predate the formation of the Jubilee Shear Zone and Red Pine’s 2017 drilling in the Grace Shear Zone proved that the structure hosts very high-grade gold mineralization (up to 57.31 g/t gold over 3.14 metres). Red Pine’s updated geological model for the Wawa Gold Property hypothesized that the zones of intersection between structures in the Grace and Jubilee orientations are an important control on the location of zones of higher-grade mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone. This makes the intersection between the Grace Shear Zone and the southern extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone a promising exploration target to test if the under-explored segment of the Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault hosts significant mineralization.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine has a 64.5% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 35.5% interest. Red Pine is the operating manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

Red Pine has a 64.5% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 35.5% interest. Red Pine is the operating manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

For more information about the Company visit www.redpineexp.com

1National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, effective July 16, 2019.

