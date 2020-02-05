BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operating with a continued belief that the climate crisis is the greatest threat to future generations, Seventh Generation , a leading household and personal care products company and pioneer in the environmentally conscious products space, today announces the launch of a one-of-a-kind brand campaign . The campaign concept pays respect to the past, while inviting global citizens to join Seventh Generation in acting on climate now to ensure there is an inhabitable planet for future generations.



Celebrating those stepping up to lead the charge on climate action, the campaign features youth activists and everyday people working in support of the movement to ensure there is a healthy planet for future generations. The concept was inspired by the Greatest Generation, a term commonly used to describe those who grew up during the Great Depression, who believed the only way to victory was through perseverance and a collective call to service – from soldiers and politicians to everyday working people and families. For this generation, that call to service is the climate crisis. Through emotional and thought-provoking imagery, Seventh Generation highlights the similarities between the two and prompts the idea that climate change is not only this generation’s problem to solve, but that the solution will be its legacy.

“Today, faced with a climate crisis that is threatening humanity itself, we wanted to create a campaign that underscores our belief in a seventh generation and inspires others to consider the positive change we can create if we join together to find solutions,” said Hanneke Willenborg, CMO of Seventh Generation. “As a company with a mission that prioritizes the health of the next seven generations, we keep climate top of mind in every business decision we make as we work to transform the world into a healthy, sustainable and equitable place for our children, and our children’s children.”

In addition to the campaign, Seventh Generation is proud to support the next greatest generation through its business actions by appointing Xiuhtezcatl Martinez to the company’s Social Mission Board. Martinez, an environmental activist and youth director of Earth Guardians, will bring this generation’s perspective to the existing group of sustainability leaders that comprise Seventh Generation’s Social Mission Board as they advise leadership and push the company to take its social mission initiatives even further.

“Seventh Generation has set the bar for the way business should be done moving forward by taking real and meaningful action to prioritize the health of our climate in all decisions,” said Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, climate activist and youth director of Earth Guardians. “I’m honored to join Seventh Generation’s Social Mission Board, helping ensure that my generation’s perspective and Indigenous voices are heard. As we unite, across generations, we must humanize the climate crisis and drive systemically transformational change. Every one of us has a part to play in the moment we’re in.”

Following its national broadcast airtime donation last fall, the company will continue its commitment to elevating the messages of the movement by making a $75,000 donation to the Youth Climate Action Fund and is challenging other business to do the same. The donation will help fund grants for youth activists across the country as they prepare to rally during the upcoming Global Climate Strike in April, timed with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Beyond individual global citizens, Seventh Generation is calling on other businesses to join in support of the next greatest generation. Companies today have an obligation to lead the way for positive climate action, creating a sustainable planet and future for future generations. Seventh Generation’s existing commitments to tackle climate change include issuing 2025 sustainability commitments, setting 2030 science-based target goals and enacting a self-imposed internal carbon tax.

The integrated campaign was developed and produced with creative agency Opinionated out of Portland, Oregon. In addition to appearing on broadcast and in print, the campaign includes a robust online presence and social media strategy.

