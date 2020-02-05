Valmet Oyj’s stock exchange release on February 5, 2020 at 1:01 p.m. EET



Valmet’s Board of Directors has decided to raise Valmet’s financial targets for Comparable EBITA margin and return on capital employed.

Valmet’s new target for Comparable EBITA margin is 10–12% (previously 8–10%). The new target for Comparable return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes is at least 20% (previously 15–20%). Valmet’s other financial targets remain unchanged.

Valmet's financial targets are the following (previous targets in brackets):





Net sales for stable business to grow over two times the market growth (unchanged)

Net sales for capital business to exceed market growth (unchanged)

Comparable EBITA: 10–12% (8–10%)

(8–10%) Comparable return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes: at least 20% (15–20%)

(15–20%) Dividend payout at least 50% of net profit (unchanged)

Stable business refers to Services and Automation business lines. Capital business refers to Paper, and Pulp and Energy business lines.

Comment from Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet

“Valmet’s financial development has been strong since the demerger at the end of 2013. Our Comparable EBITA margin has improved six years in a row, and in 2019 we reached our target range as the Comparable EBITA margin was 8.9 percent. The comparable ROCE exceeded our target range and amounted to 23 percent in 2019.

We have now set new financial targets to reflect our ambition to develop Valmet further. We continue to improve our performance by focusing on customer excellence, leadership in technology and innovation, excellence in processes and our people as a winning team.”

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

