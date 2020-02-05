London, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infection control is considered as a set of various preventive activities against potential harm that is caused due to microbes like viruses, fungi, bacteria, etc. There are various types of infections such as skin, eye, hospital-acquired infections, and others, which can spread directly or indirectly either from one person to another, from infected or non-sterilized surgical or medical devices used to treat a person, or from being in the infected environment of any healthcare facility. The lack of awareness about infection prevention activities makes these infections life-threatening. Thus, to improve quality of care in healthcare facilities and reduce occurrence rate of these infections, infection control measures play an important role.

According to a new market research report “Infection Control Market by Product & Solution [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Indicators), Cleaning & Disinfection (Disinfectant, Equipment), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers, Software], and End User (Hospital, Life Science)- Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to reach $30.9 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5058

The growth in the global infection control market is mainly attributed to growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections, rising number of surgical procedures, increasing incidence of chronic diseases associated with growing geriatric population, and growing medical device reprocessing industry. Moreover, factors such as growing medical device and pharmaceutical industries in emerging countries, increasing use of e-beam sterilization, and rising use of single-use medical protective barriers provide significant opportunities in this market.

To propel the infection control practices, several market players are now engaged in the advancements of infection control products. For instance, in July 2019, Getinge AB (Sweden) launched steam sterilizer named GSS610H. It has features like automatic or manual loading systems and four different depth chambers to handle large loads. In April 2019, STERIS plc (U.S.) launched ready to use disinfectant wipes named Spor-Klenz, made up of woven polyester wipes packaged with a separate internal pouch. It can be repeatedly used for disinfection and microbial control on cleanroom surfaces. Similarly, in April 2019, MELAG Medizintechnik oHG launched automatic washer-disinfector named MELAtherm 10 Evolution. It has a smart touch display which includes video tutorials and AquaBoost technology to enhance instrument cleaning procedure. These technological advancements are expected to increase the adoption of infection control products in the near future, reflecting significant market growth.

The global infection control market studied in this report is segmented on the basis of product type (sterilization, cleaning and disinfection, endoscope reprocessing, protective barriers, and software), end-user (hospitals and clinics, life science industry, and medical device companies), and geography (region and country-level).

On the basis of product type, the cleaning and disinfection products segment commanded the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2019. The unhygienic surrounding is one of the key reasons for the rising number of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) cases globally. Thus, to reduce this burden, there has been increasing adoption of effective measures to minimize the overspread of contagious germs and diseases by several medical organizations and government agencies. This has therefore increased the demand for cleaning and disinfection products in end users such as hospitals, laboratories, and clinics. On the other hand, endoscope reprocessing products segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast year due to growing importance of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, concerns regarding surgical wound-associated infections, and technological advancement in medical field.

Enquire before buying: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/enquire-before-buying/cp_id=5058

Based on end user, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2019. The growing incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and rising number of surgical procedures are the main driving factors for the growth of this segment. Apart from these factors, increasing chronic diseases associated with aging population, growing awareness among people for quality care, and focus on reducing the healthcare burden caused due to HAIs supported the market growth for this end user segment.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the growing presence of well-developed healthcare facilities, rise in prevalence of HAIs, increasing awareness regarding infection control among people, higher healthcare expenditures compared to other regions, and positive government initiatives for effective healthcare standards and hospital infrastructure.

The global infection control market is characterized by the presence of many players operating at the regional and local level. Some of the key global players operating in this market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Belimed (Switzerland), and MELAG Medizintechnik oHG (Germany) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infection-control-market-5058/

Scope of the Report:

Infection Control Market, by Product & Solution

Sterilization

Cleaning and Disinfection Consumables & Accessories Hand Disinfectants Surface Disinfectants Skin Disinfectants Instrument Disinfectants Lubricants & Cleaning Solutions Others Consumables Equipment Washer Disinfectors Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment UV Disinfection Systems Other Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

Sterilizers Steam Sterilizers Low-Temperature Sterilizers RadiationSterilizers FiltrationSterilizers Consumables and Accessories Sterilization Indicators Chemical Indicators Biological Indicators Sterilants Instrument Packaging & Pouches Others Consumables



Protective Barriers Gowns& Drapes Face Masks Covers and Closures Goggles

Software

Equipment Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Endoscope Drying, Transport, & Storage Systems Endoscope Tracking Systems Consumables & Accessories



Infection Control Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Life Science Industry

Infection Control Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5058

Key questions answered in the report-

Endoscope reprocessing accounted for the largest share of the overall infection control market

What factors are contributing to the huge demand of endoscope reprocessing across the region?

How does the adoption of endoscope reprocessing differ from other products?

Hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the infection control market

What factors contribute to the infrequent usage of overall infection control product & services in hospitals & clinics?

Which geographic segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the usage of infection control products & services in hospital & clinics?

How does the penetration of infection control solutions among hospitals & clinics differ from other end-users such as medical device companies and life science customers?

The infection control market favors both the global players and local manufacturers that compete in multiple segments

Who are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?

What factors are driving market growth and which market segments have the most potential for revenue expansion over the forecast period?

Speak To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-discount/cp_id=5058

Related Report:

Sterilization Equipment Market by Product and Service [Equipment (Moist Heat, Dry Heat, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene Oxide), Consumables (Sterilization Indicators, Sterilant Cassettes), Services (E-Beam, EtO, Gamma)] - Global Forecast to 2023

Clinical Trial Materials and Supplies Market by Service (Logistics, Manufacturing), Clinical Trial Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostics), Phase (Phase 2, Phase 3), Medical Specialty (Oncology, Diabetes), and End User (Pharmaceutical, CRO)- Global Forecast to 2025



Vaccines Market by Indication (Influenza, Rotavirus, DTP Vaccines), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), Type/Antigen (Conjugate Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine), Valence (Multivalent, Monovalent Vaccines) - Global Forecast to 2027



In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Product and Service, Technology (Cell Culture, OMICS), Method (Cell-based Assays, In-Silico), End-point (ADME, Genotoxicity, Organ Toxicity, Dermal Toxicity), End-user, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Assays and Kits, Instruments, and Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, NGS, PCR), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HPV, Tuberculosis), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025



Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market by Product [Endoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule), Visualization Systems, Electronic, Mechanical, Software, Accessories], Application (Diagnostics, Surgery), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Diagnostic Centre) - Forecast to 2024

About Meticulous Research®



The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research