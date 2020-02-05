LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that James Hoffman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karla Lewis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



Imperial Capital’s Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference to be held February 12 - 13, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, CA. Reliance is scheduled to present on Thursday, February 13 th at 1:15 p.m. PT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.





at 1:15 p.m. PT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day. The 29th Annual BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held February 24-26, 2020 at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, FL. Reliance is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 25th at 9:00 a.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com . In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and thirteen countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2018, Reliance’s average order size was $2,130, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.



Brenda Miyamoto

Investor Relations

(213) 576-2428

investor@rsac.com

or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400