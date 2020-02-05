NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases today provided a pipeline update and anticipated milestones for 2020.



“2019 proved to be a transformational year, marked by our significant clinical progress, including positive Phase 3 results for our Epsolay® and Twyneo® programs,” said Alon Seri-Levy, Sol-Gel’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are eager to build on this progress in 2020, with the addition of new pre-clinical programs for the treatment of psoriasis and other dermatological disorders. We are excited by the prospect of making a change in the lives of severely afflicted patients in the U.S. and worldwide, while preparing for two key NDA submissions for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea and acne vulgaris.”

Product Pipeline Updates for 2020:

SGT-210: Indication Expansion

- SGT-210 (erlotinib gel) is currently in a Phase 1 study in punctuate palmoplantar keratoderma type 1, with safety results expected in the first half of 2021.

- The Company is also planning to initiate pre-clinical studies to evaluate SGT-210 in plaque psoriasis, superficial squamous cell carcinoma and in combination with roflumilast to address various inflammatory conditions, such as hidradenitis suppurativa and prurigo nodularis.

Tapinarof and Roflumilast: Proprietary Development Programs

- In recent months, including applications planned for February, the Company drafted and filed 15 provisional patent applications for tapinarof, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist, and roflumilast, a PDE4 inhibitor for use in various dermatological indications, with a focus on unmet needs.

- The Company plans to develop both tapinarof and roflumilast for the treatment of psoriasis, with the potential for use as mono or combination therapy.

“Tapinarof has proven to be an exciting and promising compound that has achieved the best clinical results to date in the treatment of psoriasis for a non-steroidal, topical product in a Phase 2b clinical program conducted by the originator of the drug. We continue to track the originator’s progress and anticipate an NDA filing in 2021, following the completion of Phase 3 trials,” commented Mori Arkin, Sol-Gel’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Continued Mr. Arkin: “Given the development pedigree of this asset, we believe that by standing on the shoulders of giants, we can potentially improve the efficacy and expand the indications of these products. Strategically, given our extensive IP research, we believe we will be able to launch our first branded tapinarof product in the U.S. in approximately 5.5 years following the approval of the originators tapinarof branded product. With respect to topical roflumilast, we estimate a significantly shorter timeline between launch of the first branded topical roflumilast and our branded product. However, regardless of our convictions, there is inherent risk in drug development including clinical, legal, and regulatory with no guarantee on our launch timeline.”

Anticipated Milestones in 2020:

NDA Submission of Epsolay in First Half of 2020

- Following positive Phase 3 data in July 2019, Sol-Gel remains on track to submit the NDA for Epsolay (microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5%) for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea in the first half of 2020.

NDA Submission of Twyneo in Second Half of 2020

- Following positive Phase 3 data in December, Sol-Gel remains on track to submit the NDA for Twyneo (microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide 3% and microencapsulated tretinoin 0.1% cream) for acne vulgaris in the second half of 2020.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

