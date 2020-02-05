ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that multiple oral presentations on Clearside’s pipeline and proprietary SCS Microinjector™ targeting the suprachoroidal space will be given at the upcoming annual Angiogenesis and Macula Society meetings.



Presentations at the 17th Annual Angiogenesis Meeting to be held February 8, 2020 in Miami, Florida:

Title: Front-line Local Therapies for Uveitis: From Clinical Trials to Practice Lead Author: Steven Yeh, M.D., Associate Professor, Emory Eye Center Date/Time: Saturday, February 8th, 5:24 p.m. ET





Title: Update on Therapeutic Suprachoroidal Injection Lead Author: Thomas A. Albini, M.D., Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Date/Time: Saturday, February 8th, 5:32 p.m. ET

Presentations at the 43rd Annual Macula Society Meeting to be held February 19-22, 2020 in San Diego, California:

Title: Visual Acuity Outcomes and Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapy Intensity in Diabetic Macular Edema: A “Real World” Analysis in 28,456 Eyes Lead Author: Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Date/Time: Thursday, February 20th, 10:28 a.m. PT Session: Session VI – Diabetic Retinopathy I

Title: Intraocular Pressure Following Administration of Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide Suspension (CLS-TA): Results from the Phase 3 PEACHTREE Clinical Trial for Uveitis Lead Author: Michael A. Singer, M.D., Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates; Clinical Professor, Ophthalmology, University of Texas Health Science Center Date/Time: Thursday, February 20th, 12:21 p.m. PT Session: VII – Retinal Vein Occlusion and Uveitis





Title: Pre-Clinical Results to Clinical Trial Outcomes: Results Correlate in Suprachoroidal Delivery for Treatment of Macular Edema Associated with Uveitis Lead Author: Dennis M. Marcus, M.D., Southeast Retina Center Date/Time: Thursday, February 20th, 12:42 p.m. PT Session: VII – Retinal Vein Occlusion and Uveitis





Title: Suprachoroidal CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), as a Potential Long-Acting Therapy for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD) Lead Author: Shree K. Kurup, M.D., FACP, Director, Division of Vitreoretinal Diseases, Surgery and Ocular Immunology and Uveitis, University Hospitals Date/Time: Friday, February 21st, 11:53 a.m. PT Session: XII – Neovascular AMD II





Title: Suprachoroidal Delivery for Ocular Gene Therapy: Nonclinical Experiments Evaluating Non-Viral DNA Nanoparticles in Non-Human Primates (NHPs) Lead Author: Mathew W. MacCumber, M.D., Ph.D., Illinois Retina Associates; Professor and Associate Chairman for Research. Department of Ophthalmology, Rush University Medical Center Date/Time: Saturday, February 22nd, 9:03 a.m. PT Session: XIV – Genetics and Gene Therapy

Title: Disorganization of the Retinal Inner Layers (DRIL) as a Marker: Results of TYBEE Phase 2 in Diabetic Macular Edema Lead Author: Michael S. Ip, M.D., Doheny Eye Institute, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles Date/Time: Saturday, February 22nd, 11:24 a.m. PT Session #: XVI - Diabetic Retinopathy Imaging and Screen

About Clearside Biomedical



Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector targeting the suprachoroidal space (SCS) offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications, as well as future therapeutic innovations such as gene therapy. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Clearside’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of CLS-AX and the SCS injection platform. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Clearside’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Clearside’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 15, 2019, Clearside’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on November 8, 2019, and Clearside’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Clearside as of the date of this release, and Clearside assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

