In December 2019, one oliveCEPT® ODIN unit was installed at the olive oil mill of Agioi Apostoloi in Greece to commence tests in full operation. The final results verified a yield increase of 10% in olive oil production and the optimal malaxation time could be cut in half.



- The EVOO oil produced at the olive oil mill of Agioi Apostoloi is of top quality as determined by its physicochemical and organoleptic characteristics. The oliveCEPT® ODIN enabled an improvement in production efficiency in an olive oil mill which was already highly efficient and provided the conditions for a better quality premium product, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

The olive oil mill of Agioi Apostoloi is a modern production facility with the latest technology production and skillful personel that support a high production efficiency. The oliveCEPT® ODIN started operation immediately after installation and did not take long to demonstrate increase in olive oil production and reduction in malaxation time. The results from performance evaluations validated a yield increase of 10% in olive oil production. Another equally important effect was the reduction of the optimal malaxation time for extraction yield which was cut in half while keeping the temperatures low throughout the complete extraction process.

