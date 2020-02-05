Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Cell Satellite Backhaul Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small cell satellite backhaul market was valued at US$ 9.59 million in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 14.04 million by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.



Rapid Penetration of 5G Network Expected to Boost Market Demand



With the advent of the 5G network, small cell satellite backhaul has gained a rapid pace in the market. High speed, reduced total cost of ownership and improved Quality of Service (QoS) are some of the advanced benefits offered by small cell satellite backhaul. In addition, the plummeting cost of satellite communication on one hand and skyrocketing demand of data, on the other hand, is another major factor contributing to the increased demand for small cell satellite backhaul.



In November 2019, Ericsson quoted that mobile data traffic is projected to reach 160 exabytes per month by 2025. The prime reason behind the growth in mobile data traffic is increasing demand for 5G in the market. 5G is predicted to contribute 45% share in the overall mobile data traffic by 2025. The region with early penetration of 5G is likely to lead the data traffic generation. Further, smartphones predicted to generate 90-95% of the data during the forecast period.



By geography, the global small cell satellite backhaul market covers analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific and North America lead the network densification owing to a rapid explosion in the data traffic followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific (APAC) being the global leader in the small cell satellite backhaul market will garner significant small cell towers deployment in the near future. In 2017, the APAC region witnessed 58.5% of the global non-residential small cell deployments. In addition, the Asian enterprises anticipated to deploy 2.62 Mn non-residential small cells by 2021 which accounts for around 54% of the total deployment of small cells worldwide.



Global leaders of the global small cell satellite backhaul market are significantly focusing on expanding their services in rural and untapped areas. In the wake of the same, players are moving towards satellite solutions as they provide wide area coverage at an effective cost.



Industrial Developments

On July 29, 2019, ST Engineering iDirect Inc. announced to expand its private networking services and business continuity. The new satellite networking infrastructure will enable us to meet the increasing connectivity demand in the banking and healthcare sectors across the U.S.

On February 28, 2018, VT iDirect, Inc. a subsidiary company Vision Technologies Systems Inc. announced to sign a partnership agreement with Ireland-based Software Radio Systems to transform streaming of media on mobile devices by leveraging hybrid satellite cellular 5G network.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the small cell satellite backhaul market projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

5G technology expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of 5G in various regions because of its offerings such as high data rate, low latency, seamless coverage, and reliable communication.

Asia Pacific predicted to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period coupled with is also the major revenue shareholder in the small cell satellite backhaul market. The prime reason supporting the accelerating growth of the region is over-exploding data traffic and increasing demand for the reliable and speedy network.

North America and Europe occupy significant market share in the global small cell satellite backhaul market due to rapid advancement in technology along with the rapid penetration of 5G mobile networks in the regions.

Initiatives taken by the government of various regions to connect the rural areas through the internet is the prime factor escalating the global small cell satellite backhaul market growth.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Small Cell Satellite Backhaul Market

2.2. Global SCSB Market, by Technology, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global SCSB Market, by Service, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global SCSB Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global SCSB Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Small Cell Satellite Backhaul (SCSB) Market, by Technology, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. 2G

4.3. 3G

4.4. 4G

4.5. 5G



5. Global Small Cell Satellite Backhaul (SCSB) Market, by Service, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Professional Services

5.3. Integration Services

5.4. Network Services

5.5. Equipment



6. North America Small Cell Satellite Backhaul (SCSB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Small Cell Satellite Backhaul (SCSB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia-Pacific Small Cell Satellite Backhaul (SCSB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of the World Small Cell Satellite Backhaul (SCSB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.2. Ericsson Inc.

10.3. CCS Ltd.

10.4. Ceragon Networks Ltd.

10.5. DragonWave-X

10.6. Siklu Communication Ltd.

10.7. Aviat Networks Inc.

10.8. Nokia Corporation

10.9. Fastback Networks Ltd.

10.10. NEC Corporation

10.11. SIAE Microelettronica S.p.A.

10.12. VT iDirect Inc.



