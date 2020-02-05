SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crate.io, developer and provider of the industry’s leading database for machine data and Internet of Things (IoT) applications at scale, today announced the immediate availability of CrateDB 4.1. Crate.io’s flagship solution, CrateDB is primarily utilized for customers’ Industrial IoT use cases where particularly large volumes of sensor and machine data in various formats have to be collected, stored, and analyzed in real time. CrateDB, a distributed SQL database built on top of a NoSQL foundation, enables the development of complex data management solutions that make manufacturing automation work more effectively and cost-efficiently.
The new release of CrateDB 4.1 introduces a number of additions and improved functionalities designed to meet customer requirements for easily storing and analyzing real-time data.
Among the new capabilities included in CrateDB 4.1:
"CrateDB 4.1 focuses on the cutting of data, time-series, stability, and performance enhancements,” explains Johannes Moser, Head of Product at Crate.io. "Listening to our customers, we have succeeded in making a number of improvements that make the complexity of industrial applications easier to handle for the user and thus contribute to increased efficiency.”
CrateDB 4.1 is now available for download here: https://crate.io/download/
About Crate.io
Crate.io develops data management solutions that help companies put IoT and machine data to work. CrateDB is an open source distributed database offering the scalability and performance of NoSQL with the power and ease of standard SQL. Crate.io is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin, New York City, and Dornbirn, Austria. A 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor, Forbes has also ranked Crate.io among the Top 25 IoT Companies in 2019.
