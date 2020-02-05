IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced new results from its inaugural “Future of Work” survey about generational differences in the modern workplace. The first release focused on the importance of work/life balance. This second data release examines how organizations can develop team-building opportunities, another of the top-three most important workplace elements. Given the top pet peeves in the report include “lazy coworkers” and other annoyances related to interpersonal relationships, it’s clear team building is crucial to building a strong workplace culture. The full data report will be released later in 2020.
Interpersonal Pet Peeves Restrict Team-Building; Limit Productivity
It's a well-known fact that employees lose a couple of hours a day of productive time. There are likely a number of reasons for this:
Indeed, “lazy coworkers” ranks number one, but 42% of respondents felt bad attitudes, followed by “poor communication skills” (34%) were also noteworthy pet peeves. These choices were nearly universal across all generations, with one exception. The 18 to 24-year-old cohort1 listed bad attitudes as their biggest pet peeve, followed by lazy coworkers.
“Modern offices have different generations that must work together to achieve company goals,” said Ray Grainger, CEO and co-founder, Mavenlink. “This survey report shows that, while there are many perceived differences in how generations approach maintaining productivity, age groups may be much more alike than we think. One way leaders can help bring the workforce together is by understanding how various age groups approach work and the importance they place on team building. Doing so will maximize productivity, increase retention rates and drive business success.”
Other Productivity Killers Abound
Beyond pet peeves, respondents also listed these top productivity killers:
How to keep workers productive and limit office distractions
Managers and executives should listen to employees’ concerns and implement changes in these areas:
Employees face plenty of obstacles to productivity. Many of those obstacles seem to stem from challenges with interpersonal relationships. Whether employees feel frustrated by management or other team members, organizational leadership might be able to improve productivity by focusing more on team-building exercises. By identifying how different generations approach productivity and working with other individuals, business leaders can better promote collaborative relationship-building and, in turn, productivity.
This online survey was conducted in the United States during September 2019, by an independent creative market research agency, Atomik Research. The study’s sample consisted of 1,002 individuals employed full-time in a business/corporate environment.
1 The 18 to 24-year-old age group has a relatively small sample size and a higher margin of error as a result
