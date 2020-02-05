SEATTLE, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced that Kyle Guse, CFO will present a corporate overview at the 22nd Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held on February 10 and 11, 2020, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. Mr. Guse will present on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 10:45 am ET, in the Ziegfeld room. Mr. Guse will also be available for one-on-one meetings on February 11, 2020.



Investors or others interested in meeting with management are encouraged to request a meeting through the conference’s one-on-one meetings system or contact Chuck Bennett of CoreIR at cb@coreir.com.

About the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

The BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. Each year, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference provides a forum where institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotechnology executives have the opportunity to meet.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between preliminary and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, potential market sizes for Atossa's drugs under development and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Contact:

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

Kyle Guse

CFO and General Counsel

(O) 800-351-3902

kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Gordon

CoreIR

377 Oak Street

Concourse 2

Garden City, NY 11530

Office: 516.222.2560

scottg@CoreIR.com