SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Brazil are looking to digital business service providers to help them build the well-designed and creative digital products their customers expect, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners Report for Brazil finds digital business providers building up their competencies in integrated designs, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, design thinking and prototyping. IT service providers are entering the Brazilian digital business market with a clear focus on the customer journey.

The report sees Brazil, with 284 million mobile users, as a huge mobile e-commerce opportunity. More than 85 percent of the country’s residents have made purchases using a mobile device. “These are overwhelming numbers that illustrate the importance of customer journey and digital business services,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

Beyond mobile sales, using digital business services to change the customer journey or improve business agility causes a digital disruption that spans all business processes, including sales, production, the supply chain and product design, the report says.

The report sees digital product lifecycle services in Brazil improving quickly through the use of DevOps and testing automation. Providers are including containers in their DevOps approaches, with containers gaining prominence for their multi-cloud deployments and reputation for reducing failures. The report sees a growing demand for container technology among Brazilian companies.

Many providers are also starting to deliver new digital services under managed cloud contracts, the report says. Outcome-based contracts have appeared, but no contractual best practice has yet emerged. Providers of digital backbone managed services, like digital product lifecycle providers, are incorporating DevOps, with related automation platforms emerging as a competitive differentiator.

The area of blockchain services, meanwhile, has attracted many service providers, but the number of projects and the amount of revenue in Brazil has not grown significantly in the past year, the report says. In Brazil, blockchain has seen a few practical use cases in the financial industry.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 26 providers across four quadrants: Customer Journey Services, Digital Product Lifecyle Services, Digital Backbone Managed Services and Blockchain Services.

The report names Accenture and IBM as leaders in all four quadrants and Stefanini as a leader in three. CI&T, Cognizant and Wipro are named as leaders in two quadrants, and Atos, DXC Technology, Ilegra, Publicis Sapient, Tech Mahindra and TIVIT are named leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from Ilegra and Stefanini .

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners Report for Brazil is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.