WOD Retail Solutions, Inc.’s CEO Brenton Mix has issued the following letter to shareholders.

Dear WODI Shareholders:

WOD Retail Solutions, Inc. has made great progress during the last year as the desire for more innovative marketing system has generated substantial interest for the placement of additional product kiosks at several locations.

In January 2020, we purchased the kiosks that had been used in our joint venture with WOD Markets LLC. Moving forward, our plan is to continue to purchase or lease all necessary equipment and inventory to stock up to 100 kiosks this year.

Though the OTC Markets website (www.otcmarkets.com) suggests that we are a “shell risk” company, that designation is generated from their internal parameters. Since our operations commenced, and as illustrated by and through our filings on EDGAR with the Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and from the attestations of our current and previous auditors, we are not now, nor have we ever been, designated as a “shell” company.

As we enter the new year, our dedicated team at WOD Retail Solutions, Inc. is extremely optimistic that 2020 will reflect the fruits of all the groundwork we have laid to build a successful company.

On a more personal level, we wish everyone a happy and prosperous 2020!

Sincerely,

Brenton Mix, CEO

WOD Retail Solutions, Inc.

