Paul Auvil, chief financial officer, and Jason Starr, vice president of Investor Relations, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference at 3:20 p.m. PT (6:20 p.m. ET) on February 11, 2020, in San Francisco, CA

at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on February 24, 2020, in San Francisco, CA Gary Steele, chief executive officer, and Paul Auvil, chief financial officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET) on March 3, 2020, in San Francisco, CA

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investors page of Proofpoint’s website at investors.proofpoint.com .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint’s people-centric security and compliance solutions to mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

