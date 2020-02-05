TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the highly anticipated Market Year in Review & Outlook Report at its release event on February 6, 2020 at Parkview Manor in Toronto.



In addition to insights on market data and fresh consumer research, the upcoming 2020 edition, entitled "The Time is Now," will focus on planning for growth in the GTA, because in order to solve tomorrow's problems, we need to plan and implement solutions now.

What: ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review and 2020 Outlook Report Release Location: Parkview Manor, 55 Barber Greene Rd., Toronto (https://goo.gl/maps/nM3L6rjN9CH2) 10:00 a.m. Opening Remarks Welcome remarks from 2019/2020 TRREB President Michael Collins

Video Message from Mayor John Tory

Remarks from TRREB CEO John DiMichele 10:15 a.m. Keynote Gregg Lintern, Chief Planner, City of Toronto 10:25 a.m. Keynote Hon. Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing 10:35 a.m. Market Year in Review & 2020 Outlook Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst and Director of Service Channels

Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos

Matthew Boukall, Vice President, Product Management, Data Solutions, Altus Group 11:25 a.m. Transportation Trends and Pressures in the GTHA Paul Smetanin, President and CEO, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis 11:35 a.m Transit-Supportive Development in Mid-Density Communities Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst and Director of Service Channels 11:45 a.m. Upbeat Outlook for GTHA Economy to 2031 to Stoke Home Prices and Rents: Housing

Affordability to Remain Challenged Frank Clayton, Senior Research Fellow, Ryerson University’s Centre for Urban Research & Land Development 12:00 p.m. Closing Remarks Michael Collins, 2019/20 TRREB President

Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.net 416-443-8158



The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.