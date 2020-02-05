TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the highly anticipated Market Year in Review & Outlook Report at its release event on February 6, 2020 at Parkview Manor in Toronto.
In addition to insights on market data and fresh consumer research, the upcoming 2020 edition, entitled "The Time is Now," will focus on planning for growth in the GTA, because in order to solve tomorrow's problems, we need to plan and implement solutions now.
|What:
|ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review and 2020 Outlook Report Release
|Location:
|Parkview Manor, 55 Barber Greene Rd., Toronto (https://goo.gl/maps/nM3L6rjN9CH2)
|10:00 a.m.
|Opening Remarks
|
|10:15 a.m.
|Keynote
|
|10:25 a.m.
|Keynote
|
|10:35 a.m.
|Market Year in Review & 2020 Outlook
|
|11:25 a.m.
|Transportation Trends and Pressures in the GTHA
|
|11:35 a.m
|Transit-Supportive Development in Mid-Density Communities
|
|11:45 a.m.
|Upbeat Outlook for GTHA Economy to 2031 to Stoke Home Prices and Rents: Housing
Affordability to Remain Challenged
|
|12:00 p.m.
|Closing Remarks
|
Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.net 416-443-8158
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
