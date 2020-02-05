To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





5 February 2020





Correction: New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019

The Final Bond terms is updated with the correct Interest rate spread and initial interest rate. This correction only applies to the English translation. There are no corrections to the Danish text.

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Currency Bond type Interest rate Floor Interest rate spread Maturity IT/RF* DK0009526808 SEK STIBOR3 +

Interest rate spread 0.0% 0.75% 1 april 2024 RF

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment