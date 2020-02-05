BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today that the Company will release results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 before the market opens. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 for U.S. participants, or (602) 563-8603 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 5352859; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 6,000 teammates, including 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.