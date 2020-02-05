PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) is pleased to announce subsidiary, Direct Solar America, continues to drive new business as 2020 sales and marketing initiatives start to take shape. Last week Direct Solar America experienced that increase in business having one of its biggest weeks to date in new contract development. The increase is mainly attributed to new marketing and sales development including new canvassing teams starting, customer service improvements as well as partnership channels increasing engagement.



“We are strongly committed to continuing the development and improvement of Direct Solar America. The company’s model continues to impress us by the ability to scale with few constraints into new markets. As we continue to see states rolling out incentives, we are able to act quickly and assess the market viability in order to decide whether to roll out teams in that area. Solar continues to be a driving factor and hot topic in the media, which I believe has resulted in the company expanding as rapidly as the company has. Direct Solar America, as a stand alone entity, eclipsed $2,000,000 in revenue in just 6 months of business,” states Greg Lambrecht, CEO.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has declared the 2020s the Solar+ Decade. President and CEO Abigial Ross Hopper states, “The 2010s were filled with more highs than lows, and the solar industry is in a strong position to become the leading source of new energy generation this decade …Working in collaboration with other clean energy technologies, including storage, solar will lead a clean energy economic boom while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in Q1 2019, the U.S. solar market surpassed 2 million installations – just three years after the market surpassed the 1 million-installation milestone. The industry is expected to hit 3 million installations in 2021 and 4 million installations in 2023. This is a result of increased demand by consumers due to reduced installation costs as well as increasing environmental awareness which is driving the adoption of cost-efficient alternative and renewable forms of energy over conventional energy sources.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes solar, payments and hemp based consumer products. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

