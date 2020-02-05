DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerami Therapeutics , a clinical-stage company reimagining the treatment of chronic diseases with inhaled therapies, today announced the appointment of Timm Crowder, Ph.D., as chief operating officer. Dr. Crowder is an expert in pharmaceutical operations including corporate strategy, global manufacturing and clinical supply chain in the inhalation technology space. He will lead the development of Aerami’s platform which uses inhalation technology to deliver aerosol drug formulations into the small airway of the lungs.



“We are thrilled to have Dr. Crowder join our team as an expert in inhalation technology innovation. Dr. Crowder’s experience developing and executing pharmaceutical operating systems and global manufacturing, will help shape the company’s strategy as we expand our inhaled technology platform beyond diabetes into therapies to treat patients with severe and rare respiratory diseases,” said Anne Whitaker, chief executive officer of Aerami Therapeutics.

Dr. Crowder added, “As an entrepreneur interested in developing respiratory products for chronic and rare disease, I was encouraged by Aerami Therapeutics' approach to providing patients with an alternative to routine injections using a platform that delivers aerosol drug formulations as a gentle mist into the lungs. I believe the platform has potential to deliver therapies for a diverse range of chronic diseases. I’m excited to join the management team and look forward to advancing the current pipeline and expanding the pipeline to create long-term value for stakeholders.”

Timm Crowder has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and manufacturing operations with deep experience in the development of inhaled therapeutics. Prior to Aerami, Dr. Crowder served as chief operating officer at SPYRYX Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapeutics for severe respiratory diseases. Previously, he was the director of Advanced Manufacturing Technology at GlaxoSmithKline, where he led innovation in the areas of aerosol and dry powder inhaler release testing, technology enhanced manufacturing, electronic inhaler and particle engineering technologies. Earlier in his tenure at GSK, he contributed to the development of manufacturing systems and quality-by-design for GSK’s current asthma and COPD products. Prior to GSK, Timm was co-founder and chief technology officer of Oriel Therapeutics, an inhaler technology company launched to commercialize a dry powder inhaler he developed during his graduate research. Oriel was subsequently acquired by Sandoz Pharmaceuticals. Timm earned his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from UNC-Chapel Hill and has degrees in Physics from North Carolina State University and Davidson College. He is an inhalation and manufacturing technology expert credited with 10 issued patents on inhalers and powder filling systems and more than 25 publications, book chapters and international presentations relating to aerosol drug delivery, inhaler design, powder filling, and product formulation and characterization.

About Aerami Therapeutics

Aerami Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company reimagining the treatment of chronic diseases with inhaled therapies. Our drug device platform consists of drug aerosol formulations and cutting-edge technology that allows for precise and fast drug delivery into the small airway of the lungs. We are building a diverse pipeline of inhaled biologic products with initial focus on rare and severe diseases in the endocrinology, respiratory and cardiovascular space, where our platform and expertise present a unique opportunity to achieve better treatment efficiency. We have initiated development programs in glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), parathyroid hormone (PTH) and human growth hormone (HGH).

