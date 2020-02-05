TUCSON, AZ, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) is pleased to announce that the company’s subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, announced today a complete Full Spectrum Hemp Oil CBD Product Line.

The company has finished the production of many new products. We have a wide range of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil tinctures, liquids, Gummies, salves, beauty products, and Dog Treats. The company will be updating its website and announcing details of these exciting new products in the near term. We believe that Sonoran Flower is in a great position going forward to market the best quality CBD products in the market and grow sales each quarter, as we expand our product line and market share.

About Sonoran Flower LLC:

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

