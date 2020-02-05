LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. ( AGTK ) www.AgritekHoldings.com , a fully integrated, active real estate investor for the cannabis sector, today announced that the top two leading democratic candidates for President stated they would legalize cannabis in all 50 states if elected, seeking to make a bold and across the board change in US regulations and drug policies.



Recently reported by Forbes magazine, leading democratic candidate Bernie Sanders sought to stand out at a Cedar Rapids rally , and vowed: “On my first day in office, through executive order, we will legalize marijuana in every state in this country.”

“I applaud these new proposals from Mr. Sanders, Mr. Bloomberg and Mr. Buttigieg on behalf of all in our industry. Agritek Holdings Inc., with real estate holdings and partnerships in Colorado, California, Florida and Oregon, and a pioneer within the cannabis sector, could be one of the first undervalued companies to greatly benefit from any new proposed legislation. As a multi-state manager of real estate leased to licensed cannabis operators under our plan, total legalization would immediately solve jurisdictional issues of moving products across state lines for our tenants and operators. Should these new proposals come to light, Agritek Holdings could immediately seize on the opportunities ahead through new multi-state real estate holdings and strategic alliances, access to well vetted licensees and an ideal capitalization table with minimal shares outstanding, setting the stage for an upward trend for our common stock and rapid increase in shareholder value over the near term in my opinion,” stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings Inc.

As stated within a recent article in Barrons, presently, US federal prohibitions keep multistate operators like Curaleaf Holdings, Green Thumb Industries and Trulieve Cannabis from U.S. stock listings —even though they sell cannabis only where it is legal under state law.

Marijuana’s criminal status under the federal Controlled Substances Act can only be changed by Congress, of course, but members of a Bloomberg, Sanders or Buttigieg cabinet could get the process rolling with their stance on complete legalization.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. ( www.AgritekHoldings.com ), is a fully integrated, active real estate investor and advisor in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related real estate holdings. Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act.

