London, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Product Offering (Solutions, Services), User Group (Education, Corporate), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-led Learning), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the learning management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to reach $28.1 billion by 2025.

The growth in the global learning management system market is mainly attributed to the rising acceptance of digital technologies, proliferation of e-learning industry, and extensive government initiatives towards promotion of LMS. Furthermore, a growing inclination towards Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy is also expected to support the growth of the learning management system market by 2025.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5052

Learning management systems (LMS) is a web-based technology that allows managing, planning, evaluating and delivering content for educational courses. This is a software-based platform that provides the necessary framework, infrastructure, and tools which help in providing online training. LMS enables companies and educational institutions to create and manage lessons, courses, and other training materials. LMS is like an engine that powers eLearning and it also helps smoothen the process right from creating to delivering the course. LMS platforms can be used for all kinds of learning activities. A lot of businesses, enterprises, and organizations of all kinds use learning management systems to manage their employee training programs.

Learning management systems started gaining popularity from the moment they showed up two decades ago. The rapid developments in computer and mobile technology further supported its growth, especially with the advent of high-speed internet. LMS technology has found its way in both education and the business world. With LMS tools, businesses receive a lot of benefits, as their employees can acquire knowledge to keep themselves updated with technological advancements in the industry; whereas, LMS enables educational institutions to widen their reach to students that are remotely located. In addition, the functionalities of these platforms make the learning process easier than ever before.

In this study, the global learning management system market is broadly segmented by product offering (solutions, services), user group (education, corporate), delivery mode (distance learning, instructor-led learning), deployment type (cloud, on-premise), and geography.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5052

Based on product offering, the overall LMS market is broadly segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further segmented into content management, performance management, and administration. The services segment comprises of training and support, implementation, strategy and consulting, and design & development. The solution segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, based on the user group, corporate segment commanded the largest share of the overall LMS market in 2019, owing to the consistent technological advancements and growing requirements of skilled professionals compliant with updated technologies within corporate sector. This has generated demand for modernized learning tools among corporate organizations to educate and train their employees. In addition, growing competition across various industry sectors is increasingly forcing corporate organizations to make their employees competent in order to make them through the competition. This is one of the key factors driving the adoption of learning management solutions among corporate organizations.

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment commanded the largest share of the overall learning management system market in 2019. Lower infrastructure, maintenance, and security cost is one of the key factors that has led to a greater adoption of cloud LMS solutions over the past few years. Cloud solutions also eliminate the need for maintaining in-house support staff for organizations, which has led to a greater acceptance of these solutions among different customer segments.

Based on delivery mode, distance learning commanded the largest share of the overall LMS market in 2019 and anticipated to grow at the faster CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the fact that the majority of the courses are offered online by the universities. Hassle-free process of distance learning helped students to access the courses according to their convenience, while LMS used for monitoring and assessing their progress. It also help the institutions by reducing the cost of the infrastructure they provide to the students.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing number of e-learning start-ups, economic progress in several developing countries in Asia-Pacific, and increased government-funded projects in the rural areas associated with literacy development. In Asia Pacific, China dominates the regional LMS market and is also expected to lead the market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to several factors including the presence of medium and large-sized business organizations along with the increased government initiatives.

Some of the key players operating in the global learning management system market are Docebo (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), and Blackboard, Inc. (U.S.). Other key players operating in the market include Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (U.S), McGraw Hill Education (U.S.), Skillsoft Ltd. (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada), MPS Interactive (India), Adobe, Inc. (U.S.), Saba Software, Inc. (Canada), Pearson Education (U.K), Epignosis (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), and Absorbs Software LLC (Canada), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/learning-management-system-market-5052/

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.2.4. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.5. top-Down Approach

2.2.6. Growth forecast

2.3. Assumptions for the Study

2.4. Limitations for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Product

3.3. Market Analysis, by User Group

3.4. Market Analysis, by Delivery Mode

3.5. Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

3.6. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.7. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Adoption and Proliferation of E-Learning Industry

4.2.1.2. Increasing Government Initiatives Promoting the Use of E-Learning Solutions and Learning Management Systems

4.2.1.3. Growing Inclination towards Bring Your Own Device Policy

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Reluctance Among Instructors to Adapt to New Technologies

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS

4.2.3.2. Use of AR & VR in LMS

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Lack of Skilled Trainer and Instructors / Hesitation in Adoption of New Technologies

4.2.4.2. High Cost of Implementation and Lack of Infrastructure

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. The emergence of S0cial Learning in LMS

4.2.5.2. Distance Learning to Dominate Market

4.2.6. Market Share Analysis

5. Learning Management System Market, by Product offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solution

5.2.1. Content Management

5.2.2. Performance Management

5.2.3. Administration

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Training and Support

5.3.2. Implementation

5.3.3. Strategy and Consulting

5.3.4. Design and Development

6. Learning Management System Market, by User Group

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Education

6.2.1. K-12

6.2.2. Higher Education

6.3. Corporate

6.3.1. ICT

6.3.2. Retail

6.3.3. BFSI

6.3.4. Hospitality

6.3.5. Healthcare

6.3.6. Manufacturing

6.3.7. Government & Defence

7. Learning Management System Market, by Delivery Mode

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Distance Learning

7.3. Instructor Led Learning

8. Learning Management System Market, by Deployment Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cloud

8.3. On Premise

9. Global Learning Management System Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. U.K.

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Growth Strategies

10.2. Competitive Benchmarking

10.3. Competitive Developments

10.3.1. New Product Launches

10.3.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

10.3.4. Expansions

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product/Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Cornerstone On Demand

11.2. Sap Se

11.3. McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

11.4. Skillsoft

11.5. D2l Corporation

11.6. MPS Interactive Systems

11.7. Adobe, Inc.

11.8. Absorb Software Inc.

11.9. Pearson Plc

11.10. Saba Software Inc.

11.11. Docebo

11.12. Epignosis

11.13. Oracle Corporations

11.14. Moodle

11.15. Blackboard Inc.

11.16. IBM

12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization

Download Detailed TOC Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5052

Related Reports:

Online Language Learning Market by Product (Course, Solution, Support), Type (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, Japanese, Italian, German), End (Individual, Corporate, Educational Institution, Government Institution) - Global Forecast to 2025

Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Type (Speech and Voice Recognition), End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Legal), Technology (Artificial Intelligence and Non-Artificial Intelligence), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025



Digital Twin Market by Type (Asset, Process, System), Technology (Internet of Thing, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, AR VR), End User (Automotive, Transport, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2025

Gamification Market by Solutions (Engagement and Performance Services, Strategic Services, Consulting and Professional Services), by End-user (Banking, Retail, Government, Education, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others), by Application (Marketing, Sales, Product Development, Human Resource, Others), by Organization Size(Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Machine Learning as a Service Market by Component (Software, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME), Deployment Type (Public Cloud, VPC), Application (Marketing and Advertising, Fraud Detection, Digital Security), and End-User - Global Forecast to 2025

Wearable AI Devices Market by Product Type (Smartwatch, Ear Wear, Eye Wear, Others), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise, Gaming, Others), Components (Controllers, Sensors, Actuators, Networking, Others), Learning (Symbolic Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Programing, Others), Mode of Connectivity (Cellular, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi+Bluetooth, ANT+, GPS, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research