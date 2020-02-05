NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK, announced today that four of its businesses earned recognition for providing exceptional client service.



US-based Monroe Staffing Services, Key Resources and Lighthouse Professional Services, leading US staffing agencies in the Commercial and Professional Staffing areas, were each recognized by ClearlyRated for providing superior service to their clients. UK-based CBSbutler, a market-leading technical and engineering recruitment firm, was awarded the 2020 feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award.

Diamond Award

Monroe Staffing Services , a leading US staffing agency in Commercial Staffing, won ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing ® Client Diamond Award distinction for consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores for delivering service excellence to its clients for at least five consecutive years. Monroe Staffing Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.8% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 24%. Monroe Staffing Services received a Net Promoter® Score of 80.7%, a highly favorable comparison to the industry’s average of -2% in 2019.

Best of Staffing Award

Key Resources , a prominent US Commercial Staffing company based in North Carolina, was awarded ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award . Key Resources received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 71.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 24%.

, a prominent US Commercial Staffing company based in North Carolina, was awarded . Lighthouse Professional Services , a leading US Professional Staffing company, was also awarded ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award . Lighthouse Professional Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 84.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 24%.

Platinum Trusted Service Award

CBSbutler , a UK-based market-leading technical and engineering recruitment firm won the 2020 feefo ® Platinum Trusted Service Award . With more than half a century of experience in servicing the recruitment needs of the industry, last year CBSbutler was the 2019 Gold Trusted Service Award winner.

Awarded in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality, based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Created by feefo, the Trusted Service Award is presented only to businesses that use feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights. Businesses meeting the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected and their average rating, receive the award. A highly-valued badge of approval, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on the interactions with real customers. As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’s commitment to outstanding service.

Paul Polito, President, Commercial Staffing (US) for Staffing 360 Solutions, said that “In what has been one of the most challenging environments to find top talent in the past 20 years, I am extremely proud that our Monroe Staffing and Key Resources employees continue to deliver this excellent award-winning level of service to our clients.

“The Monroe team’s ability to consistently provide outstanding service earned both our first Diamond level award, as well as the highest Net Promoter Score in our history. I’m delighted that our talented Key Resources team earned its first Best of Staffing Client Award. I thank all of our Monroe and Key clients for trusting us to fulfill their staffing needs, and we intend to deliver similar results in this upcoming year,” concluded Polito.

Brendan Flood, Chairman and CEO of Staffing 360 Solutions, added that “The fact that our team at CBSbutler continues its laser focus to fill our clients’ needs was just one of many reasons it was recognized with its first Platinum Trusted Service Award. I’m honored and gratified that the Lighthouse Professional Services and Key Resources teams have been distinguished for the first time by ClearlyRated for their unwavering commitment to deliver excellent customer service. I’m also pleased to acknowledge the first Diamond Award achievement for Monroe Staffing, a ClearlyRated Best of Staffing partner for the last five years.”

Flood continued, “Each of our four distinguished Staffing 360 Solutions business segments were honored for their best expression of our core business ethic – to tirelessly strive to provide exceptional client service. I am proud that everyone’s commitment and hard work have earned our industry’s recognition. We look forward to the team continuing to deliver expert services while expanding cross-sales activities to offer our clients a broad range of offerings.”

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

