NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oars + Alps , the direct-to-consumer men’s natural skincare company has selected Vengo Labs’ interactive digital kiosks to drive greater awareness and engagement with consumers as it continues to expand its brand recognition. The disruptive men’s personal care brand is raising the bar on how a lean CPG startup can execute in the modern era using innovative data-driven channels.



Many DTC brands that have generated traction with consumers digitally are now looking offline to fuel future growth. Oars + Alps came together with Vengo Labs to combine the best of both worlds – physical sampling and digital analytics. The Chicago-based brand leveraged Vengo’s network to pop up interactive digital sampling experiences in 100 prime locations across New York City gyms and co-working spaces, including placements in WeWork.

Vengo’s network provided Oars+ Alps the full marketing funnel , from brand awareness via digital screens, interactive engagement with the Vengo screens, first party opt-in data collection via surveys to driving instant trial of physical sample products. Vengo then delivered comprehensive bi-weekly data insight updates to Oars + Alps including which consumers were reached at what location, their history with the brand, and how Oars + Alps could reach them for follow-up and retargeting on other mediums.

The resulting data showed 75% of the samplers had never heard of or tried an Oars + Alps product previous to the campaign and, in just two months, Vengo generated over 2 million unique impressions and over 13,000 active consumer engagements. Each engagement took just over one minute, meaning Vengo drove 130 hours of immersion with Oars + Alps content by active consumers.

“Vengo has provided Oars + Alps with a unique opportunity to get our products into the hands of consumers. As a growing brand, it's incredibly important to generate trials and Vengo has delivered that at scale,” said Nick Rogers, Media Marketing Manager at Oars + Alps. “The fitness audience is highly sought after and the technology implemented here has given us a chance to provide the right products and the right time to the right consumer."

“I am so impressed by Oars + Alps’ execution since inception,” said Brian Shimmerlik, Vengo’s CEO. “They are flat out doing it right. Vengo is excited to be working with such a nimble and modern brand, participating in its next chapter of growth. Vengo’s coupling of the best of digital with the best of physical has enabled Oars + Alps to create memorable interactive sampling experiences that provide instant gratification and deliver proven lift to their brand awareness and engagement campaign.”

View the full customer experience demonstration here .

About Vengo Labs

Vengo Labs’ digital kiosks serve both consumer packaged goods and place-based digital out-of-home media, marrying the convenience of online shopping with instant access to products via brick-and-mortar retail. Today, over 1,400 Vengo digital kiosks meet consumers in the places they spend time to provide the right product at the right moment and can be found in major markets in the US. For more information, visit www.vengolabs.com .

About Oars + Alps

Oars + Alps is a natural men's skincare company that believes powerful, natural ingredients deliver powerful, natural results. Oars + Alps never uses aluminum, talc, alcohol, parabens, glycol, phthalates, or sulfates and is always cruelty free. Today, the brand has product extensions into deodorant, body wash, soap, moisturizers, and more. Visit https://www.oarsandalps.com/ for more information.

