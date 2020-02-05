OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that Jeff Robertson has joined its executive management team as President of the Company’s Life & Safety segment.



Mr. Robertson is an expert in the safety industry and was formerly the SVP and General Manager of Public Safety at RapidSOS, responsible for leading public safety strategies. Prior to joining RapidSOS, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Airbus DS Communications, a leading provider of command center software for emergency call-handling. Mr. Robertson has held leadership roles for 9-1-1 solutions and software consulting firms and was the founder of the 9-1-1 Industry Alliance.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to the Intrado leadership team. His nearly 25-year career has been centered around public safety and he provides a unique perspective on the business as a former first responder,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Jeff joins Intrado during a time of significant opportunity, given the expected growth from next generation 9-1-1 technology and Intrado’s expansion into new adjacencies, including integrated solutions within smart home technologies and notification capabilities that leverage our access to the PSAP infrastructure.”

Ron Beaumont, current President of the Company’s Life & Safety segment, has announced his intention to retire from the Company next year. Due to the complexity and critical nature of the services that Life & Safety provides, Mr. Beaumont and Mr. Robertson will have an extended transition period and Mr. Beaumont will continue as an advisor to Intrado for the foreseeable future.

