LAS VEGAS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi has inked an extensive distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. that will enhance access to Trustifi’s email security solutions. Ingram Micro is one of the largest global providers of supply chain and technology services to businesses, from SMBs to large enterprises.



The expanded distribution partnership adds Trustifi’s inbound and outbound email security solutions with Ingram Micro’s comprehensive cybersecurity offering. Ingram Micro’s customers benefit from easy integration of Trustifi’s patented email security that protects what users receive, including threats such as:

Phishing

Malicious links and files

Viruses

Spoofing

Advanced persistent threats

Zero-day attacks

Malware, ransomware, and spam

Evolving threats growing in number and sophistication

Trustifi also protects users when sending sensitive information by means of:

256-Bit AES email encryption

Two-factor authentication (on recipient)

Sensitive content detection and alerts

Encrypted secure-reply

Data-loss prevention

Trustifi’s easy interface alerts users to the presence and nature of threats. It is the first federally-accepted method of sending legal documents online. Ingram Micro’s distribution agreement with Trustifi, provides any company dealing with sensitive data with absolute confidentiality, security, and legal compliance. Among Trustifi’s top solutions are advanced threat protection, data loss prevention, and email encryption.

"The relationship is an exciting one for Ingram Micro, Trustifi, and the channel partners we serve together," said Donald Scott, who leads Emerging Vendor programs for Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions in the U.S. “Companies of all sizes and in every vertical need to respond to today’s continually evolving threat landscape. Our alliance with Trustifi provides Ingram Micro channel partners with a new means to strengthen their cyber security focus and further harden their customers’ infrastructure."



“We are excited to equip Ingram Micro’s award-winning security team with our award-winning email protection solution,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “The expertise and reach of Ingram Micro in cybersecurity make it easy for us to efficiently serve their customers to strengthen their email systems, a potential area of vulnerability that is too often overlooked.”

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPPA, PII, LGPD, and CCPA regulations.

Alex Marz

516-508-6538

amarz@trustificorp.com