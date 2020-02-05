ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrington Group International (HGI) is launching a campaign to help make manufacturing in the U.S.A. great by giving away up to $30 million in quality management software. With a mission to “make quality management software affordable again,” HGI will offer free desktop software to up to 30,000 manufacturing industry professionals.



The promotion, designed as part of the company’s celebration of National Quality in Manufacturing Month, commences March 1, 2020, and runs throughout the month, closing at midnight, EST, March 31, 2020. The free software, valued at $1199 per application, is purpose built to help manufacturers manage customers, employees, supply chain, compliance issues, products and services. Follow this link ( https://qms.harringtongroupsoftware.com/2020-giveaway/ ) to learn more about this exceptional offer.

“We’re making a HUGE contribution to the manufacturing community,” said Rick Harrington, Jr., Chairman and CEO. “Our goal is simple: to aid manufacturing companies, large, medium and small in reducing cost, time and improving overall processes, just as HGI software has done for over three decades. We want to honor America’s great manufacturing industry and show our appreciation to all the hardworking men and women who make manufacturing in the U.S.A. strong.”

Recognized as the originator in quality management software, HGI , (originally The Harrington Group), has been serving the software needs of American manufacturers since 1991. HGI’s easy to use, software is quick to implement and highly customizable for teams or companies.

Recipients of the software must pay a one-time $20 processing fee and HGI reserves the exclusive right to withhold distribution or stop the offer at any time. The software will be available one per named company, exclusive of industry competitors or consultants.

About Harrington Group International

The Harrington Group was co-founded in 1991 by Rick Harrington, Jr. with a vision to help organizations better manage/automate and improve on their manual quality system. The company’s goal was quickly realized when they pioneered the first MS-DOS based Quality Management Software for Executives and Quality Managers. The very first software suites, titled “The Cost of Quality”, “Corrective Action”, and many other desktops sold over a million copies. Today, Harrington Group International offers proven Enterprise Quality Management Web based software since 2001; Web based Corrective Action (CAPA) Software since 1998 and some of the original desktops, these diverse products aid companies for business process improvement, regulatory requirements, and product quality control. Over the three decades, HGI software has helped companies save hundreds of millions of dollars in costs, time and materials, which has driven higher product quality, lowered production costs and increased top-line revenues and bottom-line profits.



James Harrington

407-781-0859

jharrington@hgint.com