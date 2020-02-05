Sydney, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Tunisia outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Tunisia has one of the most sophisticated telecommunications and broadband infrastructures in North Africa. Penetration rates for mobile and internet services are s among the highest in the region. Stimulated by the Digital Tunisia 2020 program, a number of regulatory measures and infrastructure projects have been instituted aimed at improving internet connectivity to underserved areas. These in initiatives will also see the auction of spectrum in the 800MHz band for IoT and mobile services. For its part the incumbent telco Tunisie Telecom has invested in its LTE network as well as vectoring VDSL and fibre infrastructure. The company is also in the process of migrating internet traffic to its new Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) platform.

The events of the ‘Arab Spring’ revolution in 2011 drove the country into a brief recession, but GDP growth soon returned to pre-crisis levels. This encouraged growing confidence in economic recovery, though GDP growth has been modest. Political difficulties in recent years have also had an impact on the telecom sector.

Ooredoo and Orange Tunisie are also licensed as fixed-line operators and have launched DSL and Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) services. In addition, a dozen public and private ISPs compete in this sector, supported by a nationwide fibre optic backbone network and international access via submarine and terrestrial fibre.

A reform of the country’s Telecommunications Act was initiated in 2013 and government internet censorship was officially abolished. In addition, laws supporting e-commerce and digital signatures have been passed, which has led to one of the most active e-government and e-commerce sectors in Africa.

Key developments:

Tunisia adopts UNESCO’s Internet Universality Indicators (UIUs); signs MoU with India to promote ICTs

Tunisie Telecom signs three-year partnership with Vodafone Group, contracts Huawei to develop an LTE network;

5G licences expected to be issued in 2021;

Mobile money interoperability becomes available across the three mobile networks;

Ooredoo Tunisia launches Tunisia's first NB-IoT network;

Watany Telecom licensed as Tunisia's second MVNO;

Tunisie Telecom delivers FttC with VDSL vectoring, completes G.fast trials;

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regional Africa Market Comparison TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband Fixed and mobile broadband

Regulatory environment Historical overview Telecommunications Act 2001 Amendments – 2008 Reform – 2013 Developments - 2014 Regulatory authorities INT ONT Telecom sector liberalisation Number Portability (NP)

Fixed network operators Tunisie Telecom (TT) Privatisation Orange Tunisie Ooredoo Tunisie (Tunisiana)

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network VoIP International infrastructure Submarine fibre Terrestrial Satellite Cloud services Smart infrastructure

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Public Internet access locations Agence Tunisienne d’Internet (ATI) Fixed-line broadband technologies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks VDSL G.fast Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services

Digital Economy E-commerce E-learning E-government

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile data SMS, MMS Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Network sharing Mobile Number Portability (MNP) LTE spectrum 800MHz spectrum auction OTT applications Roaming Mobile Infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G GSM-R Other infrastructure developments IoT and M2M networks Major mobile operators Tunicell (Tunisie Telecom) Ooredoo (Tunisiana) Orange Tunisie Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications M-money

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Tunisia – 2018

Table 2 – Telecom sector revenue in Tunisia – 2016- 2018

Table 3 – Telecom sector revenue by major operator – 2016- 2018

Table 4 – Telecom sector revenue by sector – 2016- 2018

Table 5 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and teledensity in Tunisia – 1995 - 2009

Table 6 – Fixed lines in service and teledensity in Tunisia – 2010 - 2019

Table 7 – Fixed line household penetration – 2017 - 2019

Table 8 – Fixed-line subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019

Table 9 – Fixed-line market share by operator – 2009 - 2019

Table 10 – VoIP lines in service in Tunisia – 2013 – 2019

Table 11 –International internet bandwidth in Tunisia – 2006 – 2018

Table 12 – Proportion of fixed-line broadband connections: lower data speed – 2014 - 2019

Table 13 – Proportion of fixed-line broadband connections: higher data speed – 2014 - 2019

Table 14 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate in Tunisia – 1999 - 2009

Table 15 – Internet users and penetration rate in Tunisia – 2010 - 2018

Table 16 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2002 - 2019

Table 17 – PC household penetration – 1999 - 2017

Table 18 – Public internet kiosks – 2015 - 2019

Table 19 – DSL subscribers in Tunisia – 2002 - 2019

Table 20 – ADSL markets share by operator – 2013 - 2019

Table 21 –DSL subscribers by operator – 2013 - 2019

Table 22 – FttP/B subscribers – 2008 - 2019

Table 23 – Satellite internet subscribers – 2015 - 2019

Table 24 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in Tunisia – 1995 - 2009

Table 25 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in Tunisia – 2010 - 2019

Table 26 – Mobile prepaid and contract subscribers – 2014 - 2019

Table 27 – Mobile market share of subscribers by operator – 2009 - 2019

Table 28 – Dedicated mobile broadband subscribers (3G/LTE with key) – 2010 - 2019

Table 29 – Dedicated mobile broadband subscribers by operator – 2013 - 2019

Table 30 – Mobile broadband market share by operator (3G/LTE) – 2013 - 2019

Table 31 – Standard 3G/LTE mobile internet subscribers and penetration – 2013 - 2019

Table 32 –3G/LTE mobile internet subscribers by operator – 2014 - 2019

Table 33 – Mobile data traffic by device type (TB) – 2015 - 2019

Table 34 – Annual mobile numbers ported – 2016 - 2019

Table 35 – M2M connections – 2015 - 2019

Table 36 – Tunisie Telecom mobile subscribers – 2010 - 2019

Table 37 – Ooredoo Tunisia blended monthly ARPU (QR) – 2010 - 2018

Table 38 – Ooredoo Tunisia revenue and EBITDA – 2010 - 2018

Table 39 – Ooredoo Tunisia mobile subscribers – 2002 - 2018

Table 40 – Orange Tunisie mobile subscribers – 2010 - 2019

Table 41 – Lycamobile Tunisie mobile subscribers – 2015 - 2019

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Telecom sector revenue by sector – 2016- 2018

Chart 2 – Overall Africa view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita – 2018

Chart 3 – North Africa - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita – 2018

Chart 4 – Africa – Top-tier Telecoms Maturity Index (Market Leaders) – 2018

Chart 5 – North Africa –Telecoms Maturity Index by country – 2018

Chart 6 – North Africa mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration – 2018

Chart 7 – North Africa fixed and mobile penetration rates – 2018

Chart 8 – Fixed lines in service and teledensity in Tunisia – 2005 – 2019

Chart 9 – Fixed-line subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019

Chart 10 – Fixed-line market share by operator – 2009 - 2019

Chart 11 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2002 - 2019

Chart 12 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in Tunisia – 2005 - 2019

Chart 13 – Mobile prepaid and contract subscribers – 2014 – 2019

Chart 14 – Mobile market share of subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019

Chart 15 – Ooredoo Tunisia financial data – 2010 – 2018

Chart 16 – Ooredoo Tunisia mobile subscribers – 2002 - 2018

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Map of Tunisia

Exhibit 2 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 3 – North Africa - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country





