Boston, MA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s InfoWorld – the technology media brand committed to serving as the leading voice in emerging enterprise technology – today announces the winners of its 2020 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards . The 12 winners this year, selected by InfoWorld editors and reviewers, are the most innovative products in the areas of software development, devops, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning. (Click to Tweet)



Today’s most competitive companies are taking innovative new approaches to streamlining software development, deploying and managing workloads in the cloud, harnessing AI in applications and business processes, and mining greater volumes and varieties of data for deeper insights, better predictions, and smarter decisions. In the crowded technology landscape, the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award winners — and the companies behind them — stand out as the leaders in the new software-driven, data-driven economy.

“If ‘digital transformation’ means anything, it means taking advantage of the latest advances in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and AI to improve your business,” said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. “Our 2020 Technology of the Year Award winners are the platforms and tools that the most innovative companies are using to tap the power of data, streamline business processes, and respond more quickly to customers and new business opportunities.”

InfoWorld’s 2020 Technology of the Year Award Winners:

About InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

Selected by InfoWorld Test Center editors and reviewers, the annual awards identify the best and most innovative products in the IT landscape. Winners are drawn from all of the products tested by InfoWorld throughout the past year, with the final selections made by InfoWorld’s Test Center staff. All products reviewed by the Test Center are eligible to be considered for a Technology of the Year award.

