Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) space, today announced that it has created new custom payloads that provide advanced digital data collection to support the University of Saskatchewan Plant Services team in their extensive agricultural phenotype research.



The University of Saskatchewan Plant Services conducts extensive phenotype research and required a data driven solution that could keep up with their field and data requirements. The team also required the ability to automatically generate a flight path that dynamically changed based on the performance features of the camera and resolution needed.

Draganfly identified the different payloads and aerial platforms that could handle the weight and meet software integration requirements. As a result, the University of Saskatchewan Plant Science team now has a robust and effective solution that is saving time and collecting more and higher quality data than with previous sensor packages with up to a terabyte per day of hyperspectral, multispectral, and high resolution RGB imagery.

20 times more data has been collected and the number of flights required has significantly decreased as a result of the implementation of these new payloads.

This research is being used to help improve agriculture techniques and process that will result in higher yield crops with lower input costs.

“We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work with the University to help them progress their research,” commented Cory Baker, Production Manager at Draganfly Innovations. “Creating simple-to-use solutions for specific or niche problems is where our team excels.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

