Austin, Texas, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems, provider of the Relay platform for K-12 schools, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency status. This designation recognizes that Lightspeed Systems has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success providing solutions that support mission-critical workloads of its K-12 primary and secondary customers. To receive the designation, APN Partners possess deep industry expertise and solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices.

“Our partnership with AWS allows schools around the world to securely and seamlessly leverage our Relay SAAS platform. Lightspeed Systems is proud to achieve AWS Education Competency status,” said Mike Durando, VP of Strategic Alliances, Lightspeed Systems. “Our team is dedicated to helping our customers protect students and manage devices by leveraging the agility of AWS.”

The proliferation of mobile devices within schools has led school administrators to move many services, including content filtering, to cloud-based systems. Relay, with its patent-pending Smart Agents and cloud-based infrastructure, is able to ensure seamless student safety, filtering, and management even when devices are off the school network.

The Relay platform is a complete solution to filter, manage, monitor, protect, and analyze online activity in schools. An essential tool used by thousands of schools and millions of students around the world, Relay provides the scalability, security, and student data privacy that schools require by leveraging AWS.



