DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elm Street Technology, LLC (“Elm Street Technology”), a leading real estate technology and marketing solutions provider to the residential real estate industry today announced a strategic investment by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC (“Aquiline”), a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology.



Elm Street Technology offers a simplified platform called Elevate, for real estate technology and marketing services, that aims to provide a single vendor and point of contact to maximize business leads. The Elevate platform is currently used by tens of thousands of real estate agents, teams and brokerages across the United States. It offers a variety of seamlessly integrated tools including IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention campaigns, and more, all backed by zealous support and education teams.

“Aquiline is the perfect partner to help Elm Street Technology accelerate its growth strategy,” said Prem Luthra, President and CEO of Elm Street Technology. “With Aquiline, we will be able to broaden and accelerate our sales and marketing capabilities, enhance product development and increase our focus on strategic acquisitions that will allow us to better service the increasing demand for technology to automate and streamline the day-to-day activities of the busy real estate professional.”

“Elm Street Technology stood out as a differentiated platform in the real estate sector with the ability to consolidate the many investments that realtors must make into a single, holistic technology solution that is effectively supported by its trainers and educators,” stated Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aquiline Capital Partners. “We believe Elm Street Technology has built a strong position within this market, with significant opportunities for expansion of its offerings, and look forward to working with the company as they enter their next phase of growth.”

The investment from Aquiline will be used to accelerate product development as well as to expand Elm Street Technology’s portfolio of technology solutions. Past acquisitions have included companies such as eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000 and Consolidated Knowledge.

About Elm Street Technology, LLC

Elm Street Technology offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate - to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elevate allows busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. For more information, please visit tryelevate.com .

About Aquiline Capital Partners, LLC

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector in banking and credit, insurance, investment management, and financial technology and services. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit: www.aquiline.com .

