Mr. Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler

The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

The Order of the Three Stars

Order of Merit of the Free State of Saxony

Honorary citizen of the city of Valmiera

Honorary senator of Technical University of Dresden

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (“Company") with our deepest sorrow inform you that on February 4, 2020 our Chairman of Supervisory Board and founder of P-D group Mr. Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler has passed away at the age of 80.

Mr. Preiss-Daimler has been with our Company as a shareholder for many decades. He had a large part in the dynamic development of our Company. We are very grateful to him and we will keep him in hearts and our memories.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Jürgen-Heinz Preiss-Daimler’s family during this period of mourning.





Your power of spirit is always alive,

Your name, your work will not be lost to you.





The Supervisory Board, Management Board and Employees of Valmiera Glass Group