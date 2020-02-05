NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s 15th Annual Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE), which connects the largest selection of meeting and incentive travel buyers with global suppliers, today announces Stephanie Harris, President of the Incentive Research Foundation (IRF), will present the keynote address. GMITE will take place at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, April 29 – May 2, 2020.



‘Disasters, Regulations and the Environment: What’s Disrupting Incentive Travel Today,’ will be the topic of Harris’ keynote, culled from the findings of the foundation’s new research study, scheduled to be released in May 2020. The study explores the biggest disruptors facing the industry today and the risks associated with this disruption; from flight shaming to traveler safety concerns to the impact of growing loyalty. Attendees will also learn about best practices from planners and suppliers for minimizing impact to their programs and on attendees.

As President of the IRF, Harris directs the efforts of the foundation, an organization that funds and promotes research to increase the understanding, effective use, and benefits of non-cash incentives to businesses globally. Her stellar career is exemplified by her leadership roles at American Express Meetings & Events and at Maritz as well as her service on the Meeting Professionals International Foundation Board and the Travel + Leisure Business Travel Advisory Board. Currently, she represents the IRF on the Events Industry Council and serves on the Incentive Federation Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled that Stephanie will share the findings of this very important research with our event attendees,” said Jill Birkett, Event Director. “At GMITE we strive to deliver the most relevant and cutting-edge content that allows them to do their work more effectively.”

“This is the best show for the meetings industry in the Americas. Excellent service, organization, concept, qualified buyers and lots of leads in my business bag,” said Ninoslav Vidovic, Cluster Director of Sales, Hilton Prague.

Held in partnership with SITE, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, GMITE brings fully hosted, high-volume North American incentive buyers and meeting planners who have a combined purchasing power of $1.5 billion, together with global suppliers for two and a half days of exclusive networking opportunities and pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings in private, luxury suites.

