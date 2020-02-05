TULSA, Okla., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) ranked among top retirement plan providers in the country once again, according to the highly regarded PLANSPONSOR Defined Contribution Survey.



For nearly two decades, PLANSPONSOR’s annual Defined Contribution Survey has been the most important industry benchmark, measuring and evaluating 401(k) and other DC providers according to feedback from their own clients. Major defined contribution providers are rated in the various client categories they serve, and benchmark information is collected for plan sponsors to gauge their plans against their peers.

“The PLANSPONSOR survey results demonstrate the depth of knowledge of our team, along with our unwavering commitment to the clients we serve,” said Ken Etheredge, director of Retirement Plans and Asset Services for BOK Financial. “We are honored that our plan sponsors clients continue to recognize our commitment to outstanding service, retirement plan expertise, and innovation.”

BOK Financial was awarded 23 of 23 “Best in Class” awards in PLANSPONSOR magazine’s 2019 Defined Contribution Survey across the $5MM - $25MM market segment. The reviews from our plan sponsor clients earned us the top “Gold” award with a 90 percent “Net Promoter Score*” and “Best in Class” honors in every category measured by PLANSPONSOR. This includes 23 areas of participant and sponsor services covering five broad categories: plan administration, technology, participant education, sponsor services, and investments and fees.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with the best service in the industry combined with best-in-class technology,” said Anthony Phillips, senior vice president, and Institutional Wealth national sales manager. “These results are great testimony from our clients that we are delivering on our goal, and we’re grateful that our clients recognize the value of the services we provide to their organization, as well as their employees.”

BOK Financial offers a comprehensive range of services for any employer-sponsored retirement plan, including 401(k) plans, profit sharing plans, 403(b) plans, 457 plans, employee stock ownership plans, defined benefit pension plans, cash balance plans, and nonqualified deferred compensation plans.



Full survey results are available here . (free registration to PLANSPONSOR is required if you don't already have an account.)

* NPS is calculated by subtracting the percentage of customers who are “detractors”— giving a score of 6 or less—from the percentage who are “promoters”—giving a 9 or 10.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

