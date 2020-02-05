PHOENIX, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health & Nutrition by Informa Markets, the go-to partner for targeting and achieving success in the health and wellness industry, has launched Food & Beverage Insider to lead CPG brands from ideation through manufacturing, supporting the development of clean label, natural and healthy food and beverage products. As an official content provider for SupplySide and Food Ingredients North America (FiNA) , Food & Beverage Insider connects ingredient buyers and suppliers with executives within the health and nutrition industry in order to bring more health to more people.



The new Food & Beverage Insider print and digital platforms provide in-depth data and analysis of the markets and serve as the source for the latest ingredients, formulation, supply chain and regulatory issues affecting food and beverage product innovation.

Over the past decade, millions of consumers around the world have been driving marketplace disruption. These consumers scrutinize what they put in and on their bodies, and demand transparency and conscious business practices from the mission-guided products they purchase. With an editorial calendar focused on timely topics from sustainability, certification and claims to organic vs. non-GMO, plant-based nutrition and preserving the nutritional quality of packaged foods and much more, Food and Beverage Insider highlights what executives at food and beverage manufacturers need to know.

“The food and beverage industry is poised to continue to grow at a record pace, driven by innovation from disruptive brands,” said Heather Granato, vice president, content, Health & Nutrition, Informa Markets. “We’ve introduced Food & Beverage Insider to support the brands that want to have access to the latest information and resources to develop and bring products to market quickly in order to meet consumer demand.”

Food & Beverage Insider will be led by Judie Bizzozero, editor in chief, a 30-year B2B journalism veteran who has overseen food and beverage content for publications such as Natural Products Insider, Food Insider Journal and Food Product Design. “As consumers are pushing brands to offer better-for-you products made with natural ingredients, sugar alternatives, lower sodium, plant-based protein and more, CPG brands are navigating complex formulation and supply chain concerns,” Bizzozero said. “Food & Beverage Insider will help brands achieve their goals of creating healthy products for people and the planet.”

Several advertising opportunities exist within Food & Beverage Insider that allow industry members to be part of the good food movement and help highlight product innovation across the globe. These include: custom content marketing, deep dive reports, digital magazines, hosted video, interactive infographics, webinars, website advertising and white papers. Also available are a product development guide, sponsored slideshow, print magazine, SupplySide Stories podcast series, Food & Beverage Weekly newsletter and What’s Hot at SupplySide guide.

For more information, visit Food & Beverage Insider online at foodbeverageinsider.com .

