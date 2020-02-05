New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paraffin wax market is expected to reach USD 7.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paraffin wax has widespread application in the making of functional candle, owing to its several benefits such as ease of dyeing with all types of candle dyes, and compatibility with all types of fragrance oils and additives used in making of candles. Also, it is very economical in comparison to other kinds of waxes to manufacture candles.
Paraffin wax finds application in the cosmetic industry for application on the hands and feet. It is a natural emollient effect that aids in making skin soft and supple. On application to the skin, it imparts moisture and carries on to improve the moisture levels of the skin post completion of the treatment. Moreover, it helps to exfoliate skin and open pores, thereby giving a smoother and fresher appearance to the skin.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2416
Combinations of paraffin and micro waxes find usage in the rubber industry to avert cracking of the rubber; the blend of wax moves to the surface of the rubber product and forms a protective layer. Also, this layer acts as a release agent, assisting the product separate from its mold.
Additionally, paraffin wax may be implemented in pain-relieving therapies in the hands and legs of people with rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia, among other joint mobility issues. It functions as a form of heat therapy and may help increase blood flow, relax muscles, and reduce stiffness of joints. It is also helpful in the reduction of muscle spasms and inflammation along with treatment of sprains.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paraffin-wax-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global paraffin wax market on the basis of product type, availability, applications, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Availability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2416
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Browse more similar reports on Petrochemicals category by Reports And Data
Masterbatch Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/masterbatch-market
Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyethylene-wax-pe-market
Fluorochemicals Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorochemicals-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: