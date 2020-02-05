Sydney, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Kazakhstan outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Kazakhstan is one of the most advanced telecoms sectors in Central Asia.
The fixed broadband market in Kazakhstan remains relatively underdeveloped, due to the dominance of the mobile broadband, which is in turn driven by the mobile sector. Slow to moderate growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024 as mobile broadband will continue to dominate the broadband segment.
The number of fixed telephone lines in Kazakhstan is slowly declining due to the dominance of the mobile segment, in particular mobile broadband. The rate of decline began to accelerate in 2015. Further decline in penetration is predicted for the next five years to 2024.
The MIC has signed public-private partnership agreements with Kazakhtelecom, SilkNetCom and Transtelecom to implement a project to access to fibre-optic communication technologies in rural areas.
Kazakhstan’s mobile market remains highly competitive, but rather than a focus only on growth in subscribers the market has shifted to value-added. All Kazakhstan’s major mobile operators are well on the path towards launching 5G services.
Kazakhstan has seen a strong increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years. Market penetration increased rapidly initially. Since then the market stabilised and has been growing at a more moderate rate due to saturation in the mobile subscriber segment. Moderate growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024.
In 2019 Kazakhtelecom launched its latest smart city project in Akmola in partnership with the local authorities.
Key developments:
- Kazakhstan's mobile market has reached saturation point. Slow growth predicted through to 2024.
- Government signs up to ITU-sponsored GIGA initiative.
- Fixed telephone penetration continues declining as the mobile segment continues to expand.
- 5G services are scheduled to be launched in launched soon.
- Mobile broadband is growing strongly driven by a mature mobile market.
- Kcell has launched a pilot IoT agriculture service, utilising its 3G, 4G LTE and NB-IoT networks.
Table of Contents
- Key statistics
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Regional Market Comparison
- Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Market liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Spectrum
- Number Portability (NP)
- Fixed network operators
- Kazakhtelecom
- Next Generation Network (NGN) development
- Astel
- Ducat (formerly Kazintel)
- KazInformTelecom (KIT)
- Transtelecom
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Wireless Local Loop (WLL)
- Fibre networks
- International infrastructure
- Overview
- Satellite networks
- KazSat satellite series
- Submarine
- Specific IT developments
- Smart Infrastructure
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Smart Cities
- Smart Meters
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Background
- Fixed Broadband Statistics and Forecast
- Fixed broadband technologies
- FttB
- Fixed wireless (WiMAX)
- Wi-Fi
- ISP market
- Mobile market
- Background
- Mobile Statistics and Forecast
- Mobile broadband statistics and Forecast
- Mobile Regulatory issues
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Statistics
- Beeline Kazakhstan
- Kcell (GSM-Kazakhstan)
- Kazakhtelecom (Tele2 / Altel)
- MNVOs
- Digital economy
- Government Digital Program Investment
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – 2019 (e)
- Table 2 – Fixed Line Subscriptions and Penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 3 – Fixed Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024
- Table 4 – International Internet bandwidth capacity – 2001 – 2018
- Table 5 – Lit/Equipped International Bandwidth Capacity – 2013 – 2018
- Table 6 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 - 2024
- Table 7 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and annual change – 1996 – 2007
- Table 8 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2010 - 2024
- Table 9 – Percentage of Population Covered by Type of Mobile Network
- Table 10 – Mobile operators – subscribers and market share – 2019
- Table 11 – Kar-Tel (Beeline) - mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019
- Table 12 – Kar-Tel (Beeline) - mobile ARPU (historical) – 2006 – 2014
- Table 13 – Kar-Tel (Beeline) – fixed broadband subscribers (historical)– 2008 - 2013
- Table 14 – Kcell’s mobile subscribers - 2006 – 2019
- Table 15 – Tele2 Kazakhstan / Altel mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2019
- Table 16 – Altel’s mobile subscribers (historical) – 2009 – 2013
- Table 17 – Altel’s mobile ARPU (historical) – 2010 – 2014
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Mobile, Mobile Broadband & Fixed Broadband Penetration – 2019; 2024
- Chart 2 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index by Market Category
- Chart 3 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita
- Chart 4 – Telecoms Maturity Index – Central Asia
- Chart 5 – Fixed Line Subscriptions and Penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 6 – Fixed Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 - 2024
- Chart 7 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 - 2024
- Chart 8 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2010 - 2024
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Key Market Characteristics by Market Segment
- Exhibit 2 – Central Asia -Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country
- Exhibit 3 – Historic - Kazakhtelecom’s modernisation program for telecommunications
