Kazakhstan is one of the most advanced telecoms sectors in Central Asia.

The fixed broadband market in Kazakhstan remains relatively underdeveloped, due to the dominance of the mobile broadband, which is in turn driven by the mobile sector. Slow to moderate growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024 as mobile broadband will continue to dominate the broadband segment.

The number of fixed telephone lines in Kazakhstan is slowly declining due to the dominance of the mobile segment, in particular mobile broadband. The rate of decline began to accelerate in 2015. Further decline in penetration is predicted for the next five years to 2024.

The MIC has signed public-private partnership agreements with Kazakhtelecom, SilkNetCom and Transtelecom to implement a project to access to fibre-optic communication technologies in rural areas.

Kazakhstan’s mobile market remains highly competitive, but rather than a focus only on growth in subscribers the market has shifted to value-added. All Kazakhstan’s major mobile operators are well on the path towards launching 5G services.

Kazakhstan has seen a strong increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years. Market penetration increased rapidly initially. Since then the market stabilised and has been growing at a more moderate rate due to saturation in the mobile subscriber segment. Moderate growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024.

In 2019 Kazakhtelecom launched its latest smart city project in Akmola in partnership with the local authorities.

Key developments:

Kazakhstan's mobile market has reached saturation point. Slow growth predicted through to 2024.

Government signs up to ITU-sponsored GIGA initiative.

Fixed telephone penetration continues declining as the mobile segment continues to expand.

5G services are scheduled to be launched in launched soon.

Mobile broadband is growing strongly driven by a mature mobile market.

Kcell has launched a pilot IoT agriculture service, utilising its 3G, 4G LTE and NB-IoT networks.





Table of Contents

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market Overview and Analysis Regional Market Comparison

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Market liberalisation Privatisation Overview Background Spectrum Number Portability (NP)

Fixed network operators Kazakhtelecom Next Generation Network (NGN) development Fibre Optic Network Astel Ducat (formerly Kazintel) KazInformTelecom (KIT) Transtelecom

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Wireless Local Loop (WLL) Fibre networks International infrastructure Overview Satellite networks KazSat satellite series Submarine Specific IT developments Cloud Computing Smart Infrastructure Internet of Things (IoT) Smart Cities Smart Meters

Fixed-line broadband market Background Fixed Broadband Statistics and Forecast Fixed broadband technologies FttB Fixed wireless (WiMAX) Wi-Fi ISP market Nursat

Mobile market Background Mobile Statistics and Forecast Mobile broadband statistics and Forecast Mobile Regulatory issues Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile infrastructure Major mobile operators Statistics Beeline Kazakhstan Kcell (GSM-Kazakhstan) Kazakhtelecom (Tele2 / Altel) MNVOs

Digital economy Government Digital Program Investment

