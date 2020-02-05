Auction date February 12, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2029-11-12 1061 SE0011281922 0.75% 1,500 2026-11-12

1059

SE0007125927

1.00%

500



Settlement date February 14, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on February 12, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se