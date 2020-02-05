Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Antioxidants Market by Type Synthetic (BHT, BHA, Ethoxyquin, and Propyl Gallate) and Natural (Carotenoids, Tocopherols, Botanical Extracts, and Vitamins), Animal (Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Cattle, and Pets), Form, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feed antioxidants market is estimated to be valued at USD 356 million in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 474 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

During the storage of animal feed, many chemical processes take place, which alters their natural proprieties. Feed antioxidants are used to limit the deterioration caused by lipid oxidation, thus increasing the life of feed. Feed antioxidants prevent an oxidative process that is carried out by autoxidation or hydrolysis.

Antioxidants have become the need of the hour as livestock farmers look to reduce their losses and maintain profitability by reducing feed costs. Factors such as a rise in demand for quality feed, improved technology for feed production, and an increase in the standardization of meat products stimulate the growth of the feed antioxidants market across the globe.



The synthetic type segment in feed antioxidants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on the type, the synthetic segment, comprising BHA, BHT, ethoxyquin, and propyl gallate, is estimated to account for the largest share in the feed antioxidants market in 2019. Synthetic antioxidants are generally produced as pure substances with consistent composition and are applied in well-defined mixtures with pure substances. Higher stability, easy availability, and low cost of production is fueling the growth of the synthetic segment in the feed antioxidants market.



The poultry segment in the feed antioxidants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Among animals fed with antioxidants, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The poultry segment is dominating the feed antioxidants market, owing to the growing demand for poultry-based meat consumption. Poultry production has to be efficient as feed has to be converted into meat and eggs. Feed costs can be reduced by adding feed additives such as enzymes and antioxidants, which increase digestibility and prevent the loss of nutrients, with the result that the poultry gains more nutritional value from the same amount of feed.

The dry segment in the feed antioxidants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Owing to factors such as ease of handling, the dry feed antioxidants segment is projected to account for the largest share during the review period. The dry form witnesses a higher demand among livestock producers, as they are easy to mix with feed, store, and handle. Most of the feed antioxidant manufacturers in the market provide the dry form of products such as powders, granules, and beadlets, considering the demand from end users.



The Asia-Pacific feed antioxidants market is projected to witness significant growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share in the feed antioxidants market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for feed antioxidants. This region is a growing market and provides a great future potential for the producers. This is due to the growing economies in the Asian countries, which are bound to record an increase in disposable incomes of people and trigger the demand for protein-rich products such as meat and dairy. The globally increasing cost of feed is the main driver for the feed antioxidant industry. Also, the hot and humid climate in certain parts of the world makes the increased use of feed antioxidants necessary.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in this Market

4.2 Feed Antioxidants Market, By Region

4.3 Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market, By Type

4.4 Natural Feed Antioxidants Market, By Type

4.5 Asia Pacific: Feed Antioxidants Market, By Animal and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Unpredictable Crop Harvest Patterns Leading to the Need for Storage

5.2.1.2 Growth in Feed Production

5.2.1.3 Implementation of Innovative Animal Husbandry Practices to Improve Meat Quality

5.2.1.4 Growth in Demand of Animal-Based Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Natural Antioxidants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in the Poultry and Aquafeed Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Quality Control of Feed Additive Products Manufactured By Asian Companies

5.3 Regulatory Framework

5.3.1 The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

5.3.2 The European Commission

5.4 Supply Chain



6 Feed Antioxidants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Synthetic Antioxidants

6.2.1 BHA

6.2.1.1 BHA has Been Widely Used to Preserve the Freshness, Flavor, and Color of Feed

6.2.2 BHT

6.2.2.1 Demand for Poultry Feed Boosts the Market in the Feed Segment

6.2.3 Ethoxyquin

6.2.3.1 Factors Such as the Rising Adoption of Pets and the Demand for Preservatives in Poultry, in the Agricultural Sector, are Fueling Its Demand

6.2.4 Propyl Gallate

6.2.4.1 Rise in the Adoption of Pets in Asian Countries to Fuel the Demand for Propyl Gallate

6.2.5 Other Types

6.3 Natural Antioxidants

6.3.1 Carotenoids

6.3.1.1 Growth in the Application of Carotenoids in Feed Due to the Modernization of the Pork, Poultry, and Aquaculture Industries to Fuel the Market Demand

6.3.2 Tocopherols

6.3.2.1 Increase in Demand for Superior-Quality Pork and Other Meat Products Drives the Tocopherols Segment

6.3.3 Botanical Extracts

6.3.3.1 Botanical Extracts, With Their Therapeutic Properties, are in Demand for Feed

6.3.4 Vitamins

6.3.4.1 Vitamin E Acts as an Important Antioxidant to Protect Cells and Tissues and is Involved in Improving the Immunity of Animals



7 Feed Antioxidants Market, By Animal

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Poultry-Based Meat Products in Domestic and International Markets

7.3 Swine

7.3.1 Swine-Based Meat Products Accounted for the Largest Share in the Market, Especially in Frozen Food

7.4 Cattle

7.4.1 Antioxidants in Cattle Feed Prevent Cell Damage, Resulting in A Healthy Immune System

7.5 Aquaculture

7.5.1 Increase in the Demand for Fish and Fish-Based Products Fuels the Demand for Feed Antioxidants in Aquaculture

7.6 Pets

7.6.1 Increase in the Humanization of Pets is Propelling the Demand for Pet Food Antioxidants to Boost the Immune System of Pets



8 Feed Antioxidants Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry

8.2.1 Powders

8.2.1.1 Consistent Size and Convenience in Application Leads to Largest Market Share

8.2.2 Granules

8.2.2.1 Properties Such as Extended Shelf-Life and Delaying Rancidity Fuels the Market Demand

8.2.3 Beadlets

8.2.3.1 Flexibility in Using Beadlets Form of Antioxidants in Combination With Other Antioxidants is Driving the Demand

8.3 Liquid

8.3.1 More Accurate Dosing and Uniformity of Liquid Feed Antioxidants are Likely to Propel the Market



9 Feed Antioxidants Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

10.3.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.2 Starting Blocks

10.3.3 Responsive Companies

10.3.4 Dynamic Companies

10.4 Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Partnerships

10.5.2 Expansions

10.5.3 New Product Launches

10.5.4 Acquisitions, Agreements, and Joint Ventures



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cargill

11.2 BASF

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

11.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

11.5 Nutreco

11.6 Kemin

11.7 Adisseo

11.8 Perstorp

11.9 Alltech

11.10 Novus International

11.11 VDH Chem Tech Pvt. Ltd.

11.12 BTSA

11.13 Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

11.14 Camlin Fine Sciences

11.15 Oxiris Chemicals

11.16 Bertol Company

11.17 Foodsafe Technologies

11.18 Caldic

11.19 Industrial Tecnica Pecuria

11.20 Videka



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/viwh97

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900